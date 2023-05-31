Laramide Resources Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Toronto.

A total of 90,446,193 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

(i) election of all management nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;

(ii) appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration;

(iii) renewal of the stock option plan of the Company.

The five nominees proposed by management were elected by shareholders, with the detailed results for the election of directors of the management proxy votes received, including those at the meeting, were as follows:

Name Shares Voted For (#) Shares Voted For (%) Shares Against (#) Shares Against (%) John Booth 67,567,125 84.48 12,415,706 15.52 Marc Henderson 70,684,070 88.37 9,298,761 11.63 Jacqueline Allison 75,870,276 94.86 4,112,555 5.14 Raffi Babikian 70,182,827 87.75 9,800,004 12.25 Scott Patterson 75,946,431 94.95 4,036,400 5.05



The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the meeting is filed on SEDAR.

About Laramide Resources:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States. The Company's portfolio comprises five advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. Each asset has been carefully chosen for its size and production potential, and all are considered late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland Project in Queensland, Australia, is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years. Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States, Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, which is proposed to be developed using in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa Project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal, in Lisbon Valley, Utah.

