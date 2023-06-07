Menü Artikel
Osisko Announces the Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

07.06.2023  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, June 07, 2023 - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 7, 2023, each of the 10 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on May 10, 2023 (the "Circular") with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No1
Name of Nominee		 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		 Votes
WITHHELD		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
Honourable John R. Baird 112,820,265 81.74 25,195,479 18.26
Joanne Ferstman 128,445,141 93.07 9,570,603 6.93
Edie Hofmeister 136,956,331 99.23 1,059,413 0.77
W. Murray John 122,444,595 88.72 15,571,149 11.28
Robert Krcmarov 135,563,650 98.22 2,452,094 1.78
Pierre Labbé 134,554,516 97.49 3,461,228 2.51
Norman MacDonald 137,677,103 99.75 338,641 0.25
Candace MacGibbon 134,646,957 97.56 3,368,787 2.44
Sean Roosen 107,565,312 77.94 30,450,432 22.06
Sandeep Singh 137,457,774 99.60 557,970 0.40

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No2 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		 Votes
WITHHELD		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor. 145,556,964 99.71 419,998 0.29

Approval of the unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No3 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		 Votes cast
AGAINST		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan. 130,590,365 94.62 7,425,379 5.38

Approval of the Amendment and Reconfirmation of the Shareholder Rights Plan

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to amend and reconfirm the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No4 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		 Votes cast
AGAINST		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to amend and reconfirm the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan. 133,440,282 96.68 4,575,460 3.32

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No5 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		 Votes cast
AGAINST		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation. 131,282,430 95.12 6,733,309 4.88

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 180 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, one of Canada's largest gold mines.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.:

Grant Moenting
Vice President, Capital Markets
Tel: (514) 940-0670 #116
Email: gmoenting@osiskogr.com

Heather Taylor
Vice President, Sustainability & Communications
Tel: (514) 940-0670 #105
Email: htaylor@osiskogr.com



