Nickel 28 Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting and Provides Board Update

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. ("Nickel 28" or the "Company") (TSXV: NKL) (FSE: 3JC0) announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 12, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all incumbent directors were duly re-elected as directors of Nickel 28. All other items put forward for consideration at the Meeting were also approved, including confirmation of the shareholder rights plan. In light of the fact that each of the directors received less than majority support at the Meeting, the Board of Directors (the "Board") is considering the application of the Company's majority voting policy (the "Policy") with respect to the Meeting and a further update will be provided promptly following the Board's determination. A copy of the Policy is available on the Company's website at www.nickel28.com.

Detailed results of the votes at the Meeting are set out below:

Election of Directors Outcome of the Vote Votes for (#) Votes for (%) Votes withheld (#) Votes withheld (%) Anthony Milewski Elected 26,450,735 41.56% 37,189,950 58.44% Justin Cochrane Elected 27,019,685 42.29% 36,868,375 57.71% Maurice Swan Elected 26,395,086 41.54% 37,145,599 58.46% Philip Williams Elected 26,381,532 41.52% 37,157,253 58.48% Lance C. Frericks Elected 25,996,748 41.20% 37,107,292 58.80%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved: (i) the reappointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration; and (ii) an ordinary resolution, with or without amendment, the full text of which is set out in the Circular, confirming, ratifying and approving the shareholder rights plan of the Company. The voting results on each resolution are set out below:

Reappointment of Auditor Outcome of the Vote Votes for Votes against Carried 62,136,682 1,899,278 97.03% 2.97%

Approval of Shareholder Rights Plan Outcome of the Vote Votes for Votes against Carried 61,129,323 2,906,637 95.46% 4.54%

About Nickel 28

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. Ramu provides Nickel 28 with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering our shareholders direct exposure to two metals which are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, Nickel 28 manages a portfolio of 10 nickel and cobalt royalties on development, pre-feasibility and exploration projects in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain information which constitutes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the application of the Policy and matters relating thereto. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

