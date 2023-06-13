Q Battery Reports Results of Magnetic Survey La Corne South Lithium Project, Quebec

VAL D'OR, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company)(CNSX:QMET); (OTC PINK:BTKRF); (FRA:0NB) is pleased to provide a summary of results from their drone-supported magnetics surveying over the La Corne South project, located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The survey was completed by Géophysique TMC based out of Val d'Or and provides magnetic coverage for the full claim area of the La Corne South project. The survey comprised 347 line kilometres of magnetic results. The new magnetics data has been merged with the 2021 survey data to provide homogenous magnetic response over project area.

The magnetic data is currently being modelled to highlight both magnetically high and magnetically low trends. Magnetic highs on the property have been shown to be related to massive sulphide bands that contain pyrrhotite. Some of these magnetic features have been historically tested by diamond drilling for massive sulphides. Several intercepts of massive sulphide mineralization are noted in the drill logs, and selected samples have returned significant values of copper, zinc, silver and gold. Not all of the drill core from the historic drilling was analyzed, even where massive sulphides were intercepted. The VMS target areas are to be further tested during the 2023 season.

Summary of Historic Diamond Drilling La Corne South

Hole Number Company Year UTM E UTM N Azimuth Dip Depth (m) F-1-72-1 SULLICO MINES LTD 1971 296646 5355626 360 50 151.00 F-1-72-2 SULLICO MINES LTD 1971 297885 5355359 17 50 65.00 F2-72-1 SULLICO MINES LTD 1971 299009 5354498 227 60 81.00 F2-72-2 SULLICO MINES LTD 1972 299037 5353699 227 45 100.00 F-2-72-3 SULLICO MINES LTD 1972 299154 5353227 227 45 46.00 F71-1 GROUPE MINIER SULLIVAN LTEE 1971 296242 5355357 343 50 62.00 FIE-15-04-01 FALCONBRIDGE INC 2004 297933 5354767 54 45 206.00 FIE-15-04-02 FALCONBRIDGE INC 2004 297969 5354752 54 45 176.00 403-04-73-1 SOQUEM 1973 300317 5355537 205 45 122.00 FIE-101-04-02 FALCONBRIDGE LIMITEE,NOVICOURT INC 2004 299864 5356854 210 45 135.00 GI-09-14 RESSOURCES TSR INC 2009 300425 5355575 255 55 129.00 4-95 DYNAMIC RESOURCES 1995 300033 5355446 225 55 155.00

The inserted map indicates where near massive to massive sulphides were noted in the historic drill logs. The massive sulphides appear to be well-associated with magnetic highs.

Summary of Historic Drilling Assays (ranked by Cu value)

hole id year GM report sampleid from m to m intvl m Cu ppm Zn ppm Au gpt Ag gpt FIE-15-04-02 2005 62134 504268 126.50 127.00 0.50 7490 533 0.173 18.2 FIE-15-04-02 2005 62134 504266 124.50 125.50 1.00 6040 3140 0.026 7 F71-1 1971 26958 489 70.10 70.86 0.76 2000 3800 0.0002 0.3 F71-1 1971 26958 490 70.86 71.78 0.91 1900 2000 0.0002 0.06 FIE-15-04-02 2005 62134 504265 123.00 124.50 1.50 1060 100 0.023 0.8

LITHIUM

Magnetic lows are interpreted for potential pegmatitic bodies, associated with lithium mineralization. Lithium pegmatites are known to express anomalously low magnetic susceptibility readings. Rock sampling in 2021 by Q Battery Metals returned several significant lithium values (to 468 ppm), where lithium or pegmatites had not yet been targeted. As well, where multiple element laboratory testing has been completed in historic diamond drill programs, significant lithium values (to 333 ppm) were also returned (see Q Battery News Release dated March 7, 2023). The Boily Berubé mineral showing has been described as pegmatitic "veins" hosting molybdenite and bismithinite. The showing is located within magnetic low features in a region of magnetic high. The magnetic high may be masking the pegmatitic material to some degree at that location, and may require further data analysis to obtain the necessary detail.

Summary of lithium results from drill hole FIE-15-04-01 (Falconbridge, 2004)

Hole id From (m) To (m) Sample id Length Li (ppm)

(PPm) FIE 15-04-01 171.9 173.4 502575 1.5 106 FIE 15-04-01 174 175.5 502577 1.5 120 FIE 15-04-01 186.1 187.6 502580 1.5 333

Potential pegmatite target areas are indicated from the magnetic survey results (see inserted figure). Dark areas in the gridded shaded relief map indicate magnetic lows, some of which are linear north-south trending dyke-like features several hundreds of metres in length. Many of these will be targeted for further exploration.

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, with exploration targeting critical and precious metals.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Q Battery Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760816/Q-Battery-Reports-Results-of-Magnetic-Survey-La-Corne-South-Lithium-Project-Quebec