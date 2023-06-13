Menü Artikel
Q Battery Reports Results of Magnetic Survey La Corne South Lithium Project, Quebec

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VAL D'OR, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company)(CNSX:QMET); (OTC PINK:BTKRF); (FRA:0NB) is pleased to provide a summary of results from their drone-supported magnetics surveying over the La Corne South project, located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The survey was completed by Géophysique TMC based out of Val d'Or and provides magnetic coverage for the full claim area of the La Corne South project. The survey comprised 347 line kilometres of magnetic results. The new magnetics data has been merged with the 2021 survey data to provide homogenous magnetic response over project area.

The magnetic data is currently being modelled to highlight both magnetically high and magnetically low trends. Magnetic highs on the property have been shown to be related to massive sulphide bands that contain pyrrhotite. Some of these magnetic features have been historically tested by diamond drilling for massive sulphides. Several intercepts of massive sulphide mineralization are noted in the drill logs, and selected samples have returned significant values of copper, zinc, silver and gold. Not all of the drill core from the historic drilling was analyzed, even where massive sulphides were intercepted. The VMS target areas are to be further tested during the 2023 season.

Summary of Historic Diamond Drilling La Corne South

Hole Number

Company

Year

UTM E

UTM N

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

F-1-72-1

 SULLICO MINES LTD

1971

296646

5355626

360

50

151.00

F-1-72-2

 SULLICO MINES LTD

1971

297885

5355359

17

50

65.00

F2-72-1

 SULLICO MINES LTD

1971

299009

5354498

227

60

81.00

F2-72-2

 SULLICO MINES LTD

1972

299037

5353699

227

45

100.00

F-2-72-3

 SULLICO MINES LTD

1972

299154

5353227

227

45

46.00

F71-1

 GROUPE MINIER SULLIVAN LTEE

1971

296242

5355357

343

50

62.00

FIE-15-04-01

 FALCONBRIDGE INC

2004

297933

5354767

54

45

206.00

FIE-15-04-02

 FALCONBRIDGE INC

2004

297969

5354752

54

45

176.00

403-04-73-1

 SOQUEM

1973

300317

5355537

205

45

122.00

FIE-101-04-02

 FALCONBRIDGE LIMITEE,NOVICOURT INC

2004

299864

5356854

210

45

135.00

GI-09-14

 RESSOURCES TSR INC

2009

300425

5355575

255

55

129.00

4-95

 DYNAMIC RESOURCES

1995

300033

5355446

225

55

155.00

The inserted map indicates where near massive to massive sulphides were noted in the historic drill logs. The massive sulphides appear to be well-associated with magnetic highs.

Summary of Historic Drilling Assays (ranked by Cu value)

hole id

year

GM report

sampleid

from m

to m

intvl m

Cu ppm

Zn ppm

Au gpt

Ag gpt
FIE-15-04-02

2005

62134

504268

126.50

127.00

0.50

7490

533

0.173

18.2
FIE-15-04-02

2005

62134

504266

124.50

125.50

1.00

6040

3140

0.026

7
F71-1

1971

26958

489

70.10

70.86

0.76

2000

3800

0.0002

0.3
F71-1

1971

26958

490

70.86

71.78

0.91

1900

2000

0.0002

0.06
FIE-15-04-02

2005

62134

504265

123.00

124.50

1.50

1060

100

0.023

0.8

LITHIUM

Magnetic lows are interpreted for potential pegmatitic bodies, associated with lithium mineralization. Lithium pegmatites are known to express anomalously low magnetic susceptibility readings. Rock sampling in 2021 by Q Battery Metals returned several significant lithium values (to 468 ppm), where lithium or pegmatites had not yet been targeted. As well, where multiple element laboratory testing has been completed in historic diamond drill programs, significant lithium values (to 333 ppm) were also returned (see Q Battery News Release dated March 7, 2023). The Boily Berubé mineral showing has been described as pegmatitic "veins" hosting molybdenite and bismithinite. The showing is located within magnetic low features in a region of magnetic high. The magnetic high may be masking the pegmatitic material to some degree at that location, and may require further data analysis to obtain the necessary detail.

Summary of lithium results from drill hole FIE-15-04-01 (Falconbridge, 2004)

Hole id

From (m)

To (m)

Sample id

Length

Li (ppm)
(PPm)

FIE 15-04-01

171.9

173.4

502575

1.5

106

FIE 15-04-01

174

175.5

502577

1.5

120

FIE 15-04-01

186.1

187.6

502580

1.5

333

Potential pegmatite target areas are indicated from the magnetic survey results (see inserted figure). Dark areas in the gridded shaded relief map indicate magnetic lows, some of which are linear north-south trending dyke-like features several hundreds of metres in length. Many of these will be targeted for further exploration.

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, with exploration targeting critical and precious metals.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Q Battery Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760816/Q-Battery-Reports-Results-of-Magnetic-Survey-La-Corne-South-Lithium-Project-Quebec


Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Q Battery Metals Corp.

Q Battery Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3D74W
CA74739M1041
www.blacktuskresources.com
