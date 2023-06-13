Menü Artikel
Wesdome Provides Further Updates on Forest Fires in Quebec and Ontario

21:12 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") announces that the Company has resumed all underground mining and exploration activities. Limited surface exploration has resumed, such as barge drilling as we continue to follow government guidelines and recommendations.

Mr. Warwick Morley-Jepson, Board Chair and Interim CEO, commented "The forest fires in Quebec are now largely contained, with underground operations and exploration having resumed safely. Total down time for underground activities was 36 hours, or 3 shifts, while surface milling was unaffected. This is not expected to impact production or ramp development, which remains ahead of schedule. Eagle has been operating normally with no interruptions or restrictions as the closest fire remains more than 100 kilometres away, and winds carrying the plumes of smoke have not come within the vicinity of the mine. Both operations remain on alert with monitoring of the situation to continue. We would like to extend our utmost gratitude to the firefighters and all first responders for their excellent work in safely containing these fires."

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO," with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol "WDOFF."

For further information, please contact:
Warwick Morley-Jepson or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
Board Chair & Interim CEO VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2029 416-360-3743 ext. 2025
w.morley-jepson@wesdome.com lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com
220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com

Mineninfo

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0JC4E
CA95083R1001
www.wesdome.com
Minenprofile
