Metals Creek Discovers New Mineralization Up to 11.4 g/t Gold on the Bag Lake Claim Block in Flint Lake JV Property

Thunder Bay, June 14, 2023 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the Company has discovered new gold mineralization on the Bag Lake claim block within the Flint Lake JV property while performing prospecting in May 2023.

The Property is operated through a joint venture agreement with Endurance Gold Corporation ("Endurance", "EDG"), in which Metals Creek holds an 81.3 % interest in the property and EDG holds the remaining 18.7%. The Flint Lake Property lies within the central portion of the east-west trending Wabigoon geological sub-province and is host to numerous underexplored greenstone hosted gold occurrences. This western portion of the Wabigoon greenstone belt is an emerging gold camp with developing projects from the Cameron Lake deposit by First Mining Gold and recently commissioned New Gold's Rainy River Mine.

14 grab samples were taken from the new zone of mineralization with assays ranging from 93 parts per billion (ppb) gold (Au) to 11,400 ppb Au (11.4 grams per tonne (g/t) Au). Gold mineralization is hosted within pervasively carbonatized mafic volcanics with associated silicification. Strong pyrite mineralization is present ranging from 2-10% exhibiting both cubic and finely disseminated textures with local trace galena. Quartz veining and stockwork shows an association with the finely disseminated sulphides and chlorite along contacts. To date within the Bag Lake claim block, 3 parallel promising gold zones have been outlined as illustrated on figure 1 with limited work carried out on each. Follow-up sampling/prospecting will take place later in the summer to further evaluate the on-strike extent of the newly discovered gold mineralization and determine if this new zone is an on-strike extension of the previously defined middle gold trend. (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.)

With Metals Creeks current primary focus on newly acquired Shabaqua Corners Gold and our Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Flint Lake is available for option. For more information, please visit Metals Creeks website www.metalscreek.com.

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish.

Michael MacIsaac, P. Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

