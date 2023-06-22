Basin Uranium Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Vancouver, June 21, 2023 - Basin Uranium Corp. (CSE: NCLR) (OTC Pink: BURCF) (FSE: 6NP0) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated June 13, 2023, the Company will implement the previously announced consolidation of its common shares (the "Shares") on a four (4) to one (1) basis (the "Consolidation") effective as of June 26, 2023, with a record date of June 26, 2023.

The name of the Company and trading symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 07012B403 and the new ISIN number will be CA07012B4038 for the post Consolidation Shares.

The Company's post-Consolidation Shares are expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on or about June 26, 2023. The total issued and outstanding number of Shares post-Consolidation will be approximately 10,848,379, subject to rounding for fractional Shares.

No fractional Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number if that fractional Share is less than one-half (1/2) of a Share, and will be rounded up to the next whole number of Shares if that fractional Share is equal to or greater than one-half (1/2) of a Share.

The exercise or conversion price, and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities, will be proportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation.

Registered shareholders that hold physical Share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward pre-Consolidation Share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company for exchange for new Share certificates representing Shares on a post-consolidation basis. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

For further information, please contact Mr. Mike Blady or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Blady

Chief Executive Officer

info@basinuranium.ca

604-722-9842

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170804