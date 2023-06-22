QC Copper Updates on Opemiska Resource

Toronto, June 22, 2023 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) ("QC Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its shareholders regarding the progress made towards completing the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Opemiska Copper Project, situated in the Chibougaumau-Chapais District of Quebec.

The Company has undertaken a substantial endeavor with the comprehensive analysis of the geology based on more than 800,000 meters of drilling, 300,000 historical assays, and the Company's own near 100,000 meters of drilling. This process is nearing completion, although the report is not expected to be published in the current quarter. QC Copper notes the Mineral Resource Estimate is in its final stages and anticipates outcome will justify the effort.

QC Copper recognizes the Opemiska deposit as a company building asset that has the potential to transform the Chigbougamau-Chapais District by becoming a large-scale copper-gold mine once again. Therefore, our primary objective with this resource update is to deliver a high-quality database that will enable any operator or major mining company to access our data room, evaluate the asset, and have confidence in the quality of our interpretation of the geology.

For more detailed information regarding the pending Mineral Resource Update for the Opemiska, we encourage shareholders to watch the video update featuring QC Copper's CEO, Stephen Stewart, and Vice President of Exploration, Charles Beaudry.





We thank investors for their patience and assure them that we are committed to delivering a mineral resource of the highest quality.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory.

