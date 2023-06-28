Silver X Mining Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2023 - Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the second of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") with the placement of 3,006,700 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $902,010. On June 5, 2023, the Company announced the closing of the first tranche of the Offering with proceeds of $1,263,015. In total, the Company has placed 7,216,750 units for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,165,025.

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one (1) of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.45 for a period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for capital expenditures and exploration related to the Nueva Recuperada Silver District in Peru (the "Project") and potential acquisitions of assets.

CEO, Jose Garcia, and Vice President, Corporate Development, Sebastian Wahl, (the "Insiders") have each participated for a total of approximately $133,000 worth of Units in the second tranche of the Offering. The participation by the Insiders of the Company in the Offering constitutes a related party transactions within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), as neither the fair market value of the securities issued, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the securities issued exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101. A material change report in connection with the Offering will be filed less than 21 days before the closing of the Offering. This shorter period was reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the Company wished to complete the Offering in a timely manner.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the second tranche closing of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 29, 2023. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Under the second tranche of the Private Placement, the Company has paid fees to eligible finders consisting of: (i) $10,902.60 in cash and (ii) 21,780 finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants") exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.45, and (iii) 14,562 Finder Warrants exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.30. Finder Warrants are exercisable until June 28, 2025.

The Company expects to close the final tranche of the Offering in early July and has identified additional orders.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Silver X Mining Corp.

Silver X is a rapidly-expanding silver developer and producer. The Company owns the 20,000-hectare Nueva Recuperada Silver Project in Central Peru and produces silver, gold, lead and zinc from the Tangana Mining Unit. Our mission is to be a premier silver company delivering outstanding value to all stakeholders and we aim to achieve this by consolidating and developing undervalued assets, creating value by adding resources and increasing production while aspiring to social and environmental excellence. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

José M. García

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Fiona Grant Leydier

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Marketing

T: +1 647 259 6901 x 101

E: f.grant@silverxmining.com

