Rock Tech Announces Results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2023 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (as holders of Common Shares) held earlier today (the "Meeting").

Detailed information regarding each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is provided in the management information circular of the Company dated May 26, 2023 (the "Circular"), available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

A total of 13,285,859 Common Shares, representing approximately 13,73% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were represented at the Meeting. All matters voted upon were duly authorized and approved by Shareholders, as follows:

Item of Business Votes for (in %) Votes against (in %) Votes withheld (in %) 1. Appointment of Grant Thornton as auditors of the Company. 13,248,219 (99.72 %) 0 (0.0%) 37,640 (0.28%) 2. Continuation of Rock Tech from British Columbia to Ontario. 13,254,602 (99.76 %) 31,257 (0.24%) 0 (0.0%) 3. Set the number of directors at six. 13,274,164 (99.91 %) 11,695 (0.09%) 0 (0.0%) 4. Approval of the Stock Option Plan. 13,243,054 (99.68 %) 42,805 (0.32%) 0 (0.0%)



At the meeting, Shareholders also elected six nominee directors to the Board of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year, as follows:

Director Nominee Votes for (in %) Votes against (in %) Votes withheld (in %) Dirk Harbecke 13,271,233 (99.89%) 0 (0.0%) 14,626 (0.11%) Stefan Krause 13,267,065 (94.19%) 0 (0.0%) 771,864 (5.81%) Dr. Peter Kausch 13,267,065 (99.86%) 0 (0.0%) 18,794 (0.14%) Klaus Schmitz 12,488,307 (94.0%) 0 (0.0%) 797,552 (6.0%) Esther Bahne 12,505,545 (94.13%) 0 (0.0%) 780,314 (5.87%) Michelle Gahagan 12,482,377 (93.95%) 0 ­(0.0%) 803,482 (6.05%)



All of the director nominees previously served on the Board of Directors of Rock Tech. As a result of German regulatory restrictions on the number of board positions that can be held concurrently, the Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Ms. Jutta Dönges effective on February 28, 2023, who was then appointed member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Uniper. No one has been nominated or elected to fill the position since then.

Furthermore, the Company, prior to the Meeting, has granted stock options (the "Options) to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 1,640,000 common shares in the capital of the Company in accordance with the Stock Option Plan. These Options are subject to the terms of the respective grant agreements as well as the rules and regulations of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX:V"). 650,000 of the options were issued to Directors and Officers of the Company at an exercise price of $2.00. The Options will vest over the next two years and become fully vested by June 22, 2025. The Options are exercisable for a six-year term, expiring June 21, 2029.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech is a cleantech company with operations in Canada and Germany on a mission to produce lithium hydroxide for electric vehicle batteries. The Company plans to build lithium converters at the door-step of its customers, to guarantee supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery, beginning with the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide merchant converter and refinery facility in Guben, Germany. To close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process aimed at further increasing efficiency and sustainability. Rock Tech plans to source raw material from its wholly-owned Georgia Lake spodumene project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, as well as procuring it from other responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the Company expects to also source raw material from discarded batteries. Rock Tech's goal: to create a closed-loop lithium production system. www.rocktechlithium.com

