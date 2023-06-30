Menü Artikel
Sandfire America Announces Resignation of Board Chair

11:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, June 30, 2023 - Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Matthew Fitzgerald will be stepping down as Chair of the Board of Directors effective September 30, 2023. This is in conjunction with him stepping down from his role as CFO of Sandfire Resources Limited (TSX-V:SFR), the 86.89% controlling shareholder of the Company.

Mr. Fitzgerald has been Chair of the Board since September 2016. The Company would like to thank Mr. Fitzgerald for his years of service.

The Company will announce a new Chair of the Board in due course.

Contact Information:
Sandfire Resources America Inc.
Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications
Mobile: 406-224-8180
Office: 406-547-3466
Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this document constitute "forward looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the appointment of a new Chair of the Board. In making these forward-looking statements, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company will receive required regulatory approvals. However, the forward-looking statements in this document are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.




Mineninfo

Sandfire Resources America Inc.

Sandfire Resources America Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JSFH
CA8000281029
www.sandfireamerica.com
Minenprofile
