Stallion Discoveries Announces Vice President of Exploration Canada

VANCOUVER, June 30, 2023 - Stallion Discoveries Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM4) is pleased to announce that Mr. Darren Slugoski has joined the Company as Vice President of Exploration, Canada and will be based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.



Mr. Slugoski holds a B.Sc. Honours degree in Geological Sciences from the University of Saskatchewan and has over a decade of mineral exploration experience. The majority of his experience has been focused on uranium exploration in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. This experience centres around Mr. Slugoski involvement in the discovery of Purepoint Uranium's Spitfire deposit in the Western Athabasca Basin.

"We are excited to welcome Darren to our team. His profound knowledge and extensive experience in the Athabasca Basin, especially on the western side, will undoubtedly supercharge our exploration efforts for our Athabasca Basin properties. His addition to our team is very timely as we work to progress our exploration plan in the months ahead, with the geophysical interpretation results expected in the coming weeks," stated Mr. Zimmerman, CEO of Stallion Discoveries.

Mr. Slugoski has extensive experience in managing and developing exploration programs across Western Canada including the Athabasca Basin (SK), Caribou Mining District (BC), La Ronge Gold Belt (SK), Great Bear Magmatic Zone (NT) and the Golden Triangle (BC). The majority of his professional experience has been dedicated to developing and managing exploration programs in the Athabasca Basin, with a specific focus on exploration in the world class Patterson Lake trend. Darren's exceptional skills and extensive experience will play a pivotal role in the advancement of Stallion's exploration plan to unlock the potential of the Company's Uranium projects.



Mr. Slugoski shares his enthusiasm for his new role, "I am thrilled to join Stallion's dedicated team as we work towards the next significant discovery in the Athabasca basin," stated Mr. Slugoski. He continued to state that "after reviewing the available data, I believe that the properties have been underexplored and have significant potential in the most prolific uranium region in the world. I look forward to working with the team to advance the exploration efforts towards discovery throughout the basin, but with a key focus on of the largest continuous land package in the Western Athabasca basin."

Further, the Company has granted an aggregate 275,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to an officer and investor relations provider of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.22 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to vesting over a one-year term. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Stallion Discoveries

Stallion Discoveries is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with two gold projects in Idaho and Nevada that neighbour world class gold deposits offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

