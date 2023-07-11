Menü Artikel
Argonaut Gold Announces Notice of Second Quarter Financial Results

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, July 11, 2023 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its second quarter financial and operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 prior to market open on Friday, August 11, 2023. Following the release, Argonaut will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET where management of the Company will review the quarterly results.

Q2 2023 Conference Call Information

Date& Time:

Friday,August 11, 2023at 10:00a.m.ET

Telephone:

Toll Free(North America)1-888-664-6392

International 1-416-764-8659

Conference ID:

75372315


Webcast:

app.webinar.net/QVYnxO0MOXB


Presentation:

Available for download at www.argonautgold.com.


Conference Call Replay


Telephone:

Toll Free Replay (North America) 1-888-390-0541

International Replay 1-416-764-8677

Entry Code :

372315 # #

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on August 18, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. ET on August, 2023.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company with a portfolio of operations and multi-stage assets in North America. Focused on becoming a low-cost mid-tier gold producer, the Company is in the commissioning stage of its new flagship asset, the Magino Mine, located in Ontario, Canada. Magino is expected to achieve commercial production in the third quarter of 2023 and become Argonaut's largest and lowest cost mine. The commissioning of Magino will be the first step in transforming the Company as it enters a pivotal growth stage.

The Company also has three operating mines including the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, where it is pursuing additional growth, La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and San Agustin mine in Durango, Mexico. Argonaut Gold trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol "AR".

www.argonautgold.com

SOURCE Argonaut Gold Inc.



Contact
Joanna Longo, Investor Relations, Phone: 416-575-6965, Email: joanna.longo@argonautgold.com
Mineninfo

Argonaut Gold Inc.

Bergbau
USA
A1C70D
CA04016A1012
