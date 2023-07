WestKam Gold Corp. Completes Phase 1 Exploration Program on Will Property

Vancouver, July 11, 2023 - WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the "Company" or "WestKam"), is pleased to announce it has completed its Phase 1 exploration program on the Will Property. The property is located in the Goldbridge mining camp, situated 8 km southeast and down-strike of the historic Minto Mine and 1.5 km from past producer Mary Mac in the Goldbridge mining camp. Previous work on the property has documented anomalous gold in soils and listwanite alteration similar to other local prospects.



WestKam Gold conducted prospecting and rock and soil sampling. The Phase 1 program consisted mainly of soil sampling focused on two prospective areas: the western chute and ridge and lower northern reaches of Mt. Williams. Sampling in the western chute encountered carbonitized alterations suites similar to listwanite alteration. The chute had substantial outcrop for rock sampling. The northern area has been soil sampled to follow up on soil anomalies from historical work and to explore the possible continuation of the Will shear. 71 soil samples and 19 rock samples were taken and are being assayed by ACT Labs of Kamloops, BC.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About WestKam Gold Corp.

WestKam Gold Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Western Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Peter Laipnieks"

Peter Laipnieks, President & CEO



WestKam Gold Corp.

Suite 900, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1 Contact: Investor Relations

250 216-5674





Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the

TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.