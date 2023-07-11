Blue Thunder Mining to Present a Live-Video Webinar for Its Focus on Critical Metals

Toronto, July 11, 2023 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or the "Company") announces that the Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol CEO, and Chad Williams Non-Executive Chairman, will be presenting a live-video webinar and Q&A on Thursday, July 13th at 1pm (Eastern Daylight Time). Those wishing to participate in this video-webinar can do so by registering with Michelle Savella at msavella@bluethundermining.com.

The Company announced on July 7, 2023, that it has signed a binding letter of intent with a company owned by Mr. Williams to acquire a property package consisting of eleven projects in the Yukon hosting highly prospective targets for copper, cobalt, tin, and tungsten. Please refer to the Company's July 7, 2023, news release for further information about this transaction.

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, the Company's CEO, commented, "We look forward to discussing Blue Thunder's pivot to the critical metals space during our upcoming webinar. We are very excited about the opportunities that we are generating. The Yukon property package is an excellent start. Initial work there will focus on the Batt copper-cobalt project, as it is closest to having identified drill targets. Ongoing work on our Muus property in Quebec will focus on the copper targets identified during last year's field work. We are also in final negotiations to acquire a portfolio of lithium projects in Saint James Bay, Quebec and in Nevada, which we expect to announce shortly. These, as well as other projects we will acquire in due course, will allow us to generate shareholder value within this ever-increasingly important space of critical metals."

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Gold project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault-sets transect the Project, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious- and base metal mines in the district.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO & Director

For more information, please visit our website www.bluethundermining.com, or contact Mr. Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, dusty@bluethundermining.com (647) 848-1009.



