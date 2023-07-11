Menü Artikel
OceanaGold Provides Notice of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

11.07.2023  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, July 11, 2023 - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, after market close on Tuesday August 1, 2023. The results will be made available on the Company's website at www.oceanagold.com.

Senior management will host a conference call / webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday August 2, 2023, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Webcast Details:

To register, please copy and paste the link into your browser: https://app.webinar.net/K257omB8pO9

Conference Call Details:

Toll-free dial-in North America: +1 888-390-0546
Local dial-in North America: +1 416-764-8688
Australia: 1800076068

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3WW0cCI to receive an instant automated call back.

If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be made available on the Company's website.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance. We are committed to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders. Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created a strong pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America, Didipio Mine in the Philippines, and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

www.oceanagold.com | Twitter: @OceanaGold

SOURCE OceanaGold Corp.



Contact
Investor Relations: Rebecca Harris, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-678-4095, ir@oceanagold.com; Media Relations: Melissa Bowerman, Group Manager, Communications, Tel: +61 730 740 509, info@oceanagold.com
