OceanaGold Provides Notice of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, July 11, 2023 - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, after market close on Tuesday August 1, 2023. The results will be made available on the Company's website at www.oceanagold.com.
Senior management will host a conference call / webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday August 2, 2023, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.
Webcast Details:
To register, please copy and paste the link into your browser: https://app.webinar.net/K257omB8pO9
Conference Call Details:
Toll-free dial-in North America: +1 888-390-0546 Local dial-in North America: +1 416-764-8688 Australia: 1800076068
To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3WW0cCI to receive an instant automated call back.
If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be made available on the Company's website.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance. We are committed to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders. Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created a strong pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America, Didipio Mine in the Philippines, and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.
