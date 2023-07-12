Inomin Completes Followup Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Vancouver, July 12, 2023 - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling is completed at the Beaver-Lynx property located between the Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia.

Recent drilling at the Beaver property, consisting of 4 holes totalling 968 metres, targeted the South and Ring zones located approximately 6 kilometres (km) and 4.5 km south respectively of Inomin's drilling discovery in the Spur zone (hole B21-02) that intersected 252.1 metres grading 20.6% magnesium, 0.16% nickel, and 0.33% chromium (see March 29, 2022 news release).

The objective of the drilling program was to test for significant intervals containing magnesium and nickel-cobalt-chromium mineralization outside of previously tested areas to aid in determining size potential of the deposits.

Inomin president, John Gomez, says, "Our latest drilling tested targets located among the most southern areas of the Beaver property. Positive assay results from the Ring zone would confirm a major mineralized area, and a discovery at the South zone would increase Beaver's mineral footprint to 6 kilometres in length.''

Drilling core samples have been sent for analysis and results are pending.

Further information about the Beaver-Lynx critical minerals project is available at Inomin's website: www.inominmines.com.

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver projects. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

