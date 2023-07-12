Lake Winn Announces Plan to Spin-Out Manitoba Gold Projects into New Company

Vancouver, July 12, 2023 - Lake Winn Resources Corp. (TSXV:LWR), (OTC:EQTXF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated plans to spin-out (the "Spin-Out") its Cloud and Quartz properties in Manitoba into a new exploration company, to be named Gold Winn Resources Corp. ("Gold Winn"). The Company intends to complete the Spin-Out by way of a Plan of Arrangement (the "PoA") and apply for the listing of Gold Winn on a Canadian stock exchange (the "Stock Exchange"). In connection with the listing, it is intended that Gold Winn will complete one or more non-brokered private placements to fund general working capital. Full details of the Spin-Out, including anticipated capitalization structure and exchange ratio for the Company's shareholders to receive shares of Gold Winn, will be outlined in a subsequent news release and in a management information circular to be distributed to the Company's shareholders. The transaction will be subject to shareholder, court, and applicable Stock Exchange approval.

About the Cloud Project

The Company acquired the Cloud Project on September 16, 2020 from W.S. Ferreira Ltd. ("Ferreira Ltd."). The Cloud Project is located in the Flin Flon Gold Belt and comprises of eight mining claims as well as an area of interest. The Company has drilled eight holes as part of a 1683 meter drill program on the Cloud Project, completed in February of 2021.

About the Quartz Property

The Company acquired the Quartz Property on January 6, 2021 from Ferreira Ltd. The Quartz Property is located near the southern shores of Rood, east of the Flin Flon Gold Belt and comprises of two mining claims.

About Lake Winn

Lake Winn Resources Corp., is a Vancouver based gold company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: LWR) focusing on exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company's flagship property, the Cloud Project is in the province of Manitoba, in the Flin Flon Gold Belt approximately 40 kilometers north?east of the town of Flin?Flon. Access to the property is provided by Manitoba highway 10 to the all?weather Kississing Lake Road. The company also has the Quartz property 76 kilometres east of Flin Flon where there are historic high grade gold drill intercepts.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Patrick Power

CEO and Director

Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Telephone: (604) 218-8772

