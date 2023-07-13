Regency Silver Engages Investor Relations Agency Kin Communications Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC , July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin") to assist with its investor relations activities.

Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency with a deep understanding and a strong track record in the junior mining exploration and development sector. Kin works towards fostering long-term relationships with shareholders, investors, newsletter writers, and media to assist companies in increasing their exposure, shareholder base and liquidity.

Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman of Regency Silver states, "We recently reported a new gold copper discovery downdip from the historic past-producing high-grade Dios Padre silver mine including 29.4m of 6.32 g/t gold which was ~25m downdip from the discovery hole which returned 35.8m of 6.84 g/t gold. These are some of the best drill gold intercepts recently reported out of Mexico and we will work with Kin to increase awareness of this high-grade discovery and its potential. There are currently results pending from the remaining 7 holes of the phase 1 2023 program and we are excited to increase our presence in the market through our combined efforts."

Under the terms of the investor relations agreement, Kin has agreed to assist Regency Silver with investor relations, including communicating with, and marketing to, potential investors, shareholders, and media contacts for a period of 12 months. In consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to pay Kin CDN$15,000 per month plus GST for the initial 12-month period. In addition, the Company has granted Kin stock options entitling it to purchase 500,000 of the Company's common shares at a price of CDN$0.20 per share with a five-year term.

Vancouver-based Kin Communications is owned by President and Chief Executive Officer Arlen Hansen and has no direct relationship with the Company, other than as described in this news release. As of the date of this press release, Kin and its principals do not own any shares of Regency Silver.

The investor relations agreement with Kin and the grant of options thereunder are subject to regulatory approval.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver is a gold-copper-silver exploration company focused on the Americas. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency Silver's flagship project is the Dios Padre gold-copper-silver project in Sonora, Mexico.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the approval of the investor relations agreement and issuance of incentive stock options by the TSX Venture Exchange and other activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future constitute forward-looking statements.. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that regulatory changes, fundraising, and risk associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

