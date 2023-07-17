Emerging Markets Report: Amplifying North American Lithium Production

ORLANDO, July 17, 2023 - At The Emerging Markets Report, we closely track lithium, given its critical role in the expanding Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. If you foresee a robust future for EVs, then the significance of lithium is undeniable.

In a previous analysis, "A Revolution Inside a Revolution," we dissected Volt Lithium Corp. 's (TSX-V: VLT, OTCQB: VLTLF, FSE:I2D) innovative lithium extraction methodology. This article lays a crucial foundation for understanding the company's position in the lithium industry, and we strongly recommend it for additional context.



Today, we delve into a recent strategic announcement from the company that could profoundly enhance its operational scope and impact. Here's the news:

Volt Lithium Corp. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS WITH NANOTECHNOLOGY LABS TO ACCELERATE NORTH AMERICAN LITHIUM PRODUCTION & ENVIRONMENTALLY CONSCIOUS WATER MANAGEMENT

The announcement suggests two compelling objectives - expansion and environmental consciousness. The expansion comes with hastened market entry - a significant advantage for emerging entities like Volt. We have previously elaborated on how the generation of revenue of only USD$50.0m validates a business model, supports expansion, and staves off harmful debts and financing.

But this collaboration presents an opportunity that extends beyond immediate financial gain. Let's delve deeper:

"We are proud to collaborate with AWRL and the Zeng Lab to help address the urgent problem of responsible water management for the energy business today while expanding our access to oilfield brines that offer an economic source of lithium for the clean energy transition of tomorrow," stated Alex Wylie, President & CEO of Volt.

The crux of this collaboration is the opportunity to enhance and widen the application of Volt's Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology across North American oil fields with sufficient lithium concentrations. By partnering with AWRL and the Zeng Lab, Volt is positioned to leverage cutting-edge nanotechnology and fluid processing expertise to amplify the efficiency and adaptability of their proprietary technology.

Not only does this partnership accelerate the potential for domestic production of lithium, but it also presents a compelling potential opportunity for oil and gas operators. By adding value to existing oilfield operations and offering a solution for responsible water management, Volt has positioned itself as an attractive partner.

While other aspects of this collaboration exist, such as refining the process of converting lithium chloride (LiCl) to lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM), the principal takeaway here is the immense potential for the horizontal expansion of Volt's technology across the North American landscape.

Volt's strategic collaborations represent a substantial win/win opportunity. It showcases an environmentally conscious approach to dual-purposing existing oil fields, thereby accelerating domestic lithium production, and it positions Volt as an attractive partner for oil field operators across North America. This development could be a win for the company, indicating expansive vertical and lateral growth opportunities.

For more on Volt Lithium Corp., visit: https://voltlithium.com/

Volt Lithium Corp.:

Volt is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be North America's first commercial producer of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonates from oilfield brine. Their strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management's hydrocarbon experience and existing infrastructure to extract lithium deposits from existing wells, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world's clean energy transition. With four differentiating pillars, and a proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology, Volt's innovative approach to development is focused on allowing the highest lithium recoveries with lowest costs, positioning them well for future commercialization. They are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $500,000 by Volt Lithium Corp. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. Please read our full disclaimer.

