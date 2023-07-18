Groundtruth Mobilizes For Phase I Reconnaissance At Poncheville Lithium Prospects

CSE: CDN

OTCQB: AXVEF

Frankfurt: 338B

VANCOUVER, July 18, 2023 - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. ("Maverick" or the "Company") (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (Frankfurt: 338B) is pleased to announce the mobilization of GroundTruth Exploration to conduct the Phase I reconnaissance of the Poncheville Lithium Prospects. These prospects span nearly 40,000 hectares across the Poncheville and Chabinoche properties and are located approximately 65 km northeast of the mining town of Matagami.

Maverick and the GroundTruth technical team have planned a comprehensive prospecting program to map and identify potential lithium pegmatite occurrences within this large land package. About 90 reconnaissance traverses spaced 1,000m apart for a total of approximately 400 linear kilometers had been planned over both properties. The team is equipped with SciAps 901Z LIBS analyzers, a tool that allows onsite lithium and pathfinder element testing and composite sample collection from prioritized outcrops. This approach will assist in creating a preliminary geochemical map of the lithium bearing anomalies on our properties. High-resolution (5cm-7cm pixel resolution) orthophoto and DEM on the first identified targets will be undertaken using drone-assisted orthoimagery and Lidar.

Samples are prepared and dispatched from the exploration camp to the nearby SGS preparation facility in Val D'or on a weekly basis, after which they will be shipped to SGS lab in Burnaby, BC for assaying.

Maverick's CEO Adam Cegielski commented, "We are excited to commence this comprehensive program. The James Bay area extremely active with many eyes on the recent activity and discoveries. There are strong indications that some of the most significant trends in the area may also exist within our Project. During Phase I our primary focus is to prove the existence of lithium-rich pegmatites. Upon confirmation, Phase II will involve detailed mapping, the prioritization of targets and the initial drill testing of the most favorable zones."

Qualified Person

Raul Sanabria, M.Sc., P.Geo., the qualified person for the Company as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.:

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. is a diversified exploration Company, with a core focus on lithium.

Electric Avenue Ontario: Northwind Lake Lithium Property

7,040 hectares in the "Electric Avenue", an emerging lithium pegmatite exploration camp in the Red Lake area of Ontario, near to Frontier Lithium's PAK Lithium Project.

Jame Bay Quebec: Poncheville Lithium Project

Lithium pegmatite prospect spanning nearly 40,000 hectares across the Poncheville and Chabinoche properties

Rainbow Canyon Nevada:

The Company also owns the Rainbow Canyon Gold Project in Nevada

Investments

1. Holds 408,291 shares of NOAL Lithium Brines Inc., a lithium company actively working in the Lithium Triangle and drilling it's maiden resource in the area.

2. Holds over 1.6M shares in Noram Lithium Corp.; a lithium clay sands exploration and development Issuer located in Clayton Valley Nevada with a significant lithium resource known as the Zeus project. Noram is working towards a Prefeasibility Study.

As part of its ongoing efforts, CDN is actively expanding its critical minerals portfolio across the Americas, with a firm commitment to sustainable and ESG-friendly investing and exploration.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

Founder, Chairman, and Director

sandyjmacdougall@gmail.com

C: 778.999.2159

Adam Cegielski

CEO, Director

Adam@CDNMaverick.com

C: 905.510.8890

