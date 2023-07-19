Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results and Provides Corporate Update

July 19 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results from the Annual General Meeting held on July 18, 2023 (the "Meeting").

A total of 43,320,772 common shares of the 132,641,955 common shares outstanding at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 32.66% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date.

Election of Directors

Each of the following nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated June 14, 2023, was elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Michael Cathro 99.92 0.08 David Blann 99.92 0.08 Rodger Gray 99.80 0.20 Walter Segsworth 100 0.00 Sarah Weber 99.80 0.20 Kent Pearson 99.76 0.24

At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditors of the Company, 79.00% For and 21.00% Withheld.

The shareholders also approved the change of the Company's name to "South Valley Copper Inc." with 100% For and 0.02% Against and ratified and approved the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan with 99.80% For and 0.20% Against.

After the Meeting the following officers were appointed:

Walter Segsworth - Chairman

Michael Cathro - President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Lee - Chief Financial Officer

On a corporate level, the Company has taken additional measures to conserve cash and the Board of Directors have increased efforts to identify funding and/or transactions to advance the Company's high-value package of 100% critical element properties in infrastructure-rich southern British Columbia.

Happy Creek continues to advance its projects through low-cost, prudent and important work, including permitting, community relations, technical compilation and targeting studies. In addition, the difficult markets are starting to present potential acquisition opportunities and these will be evaluated carefully.

On our expansive Highland Valley copper-molybdenum, project near Merritt, two Multi-Year Area-Based (MYAB) permits are good through 2026. The permits allow for over 100 drill pads and related access trails or trenches. To date, several dozen sites have also received archaeological clearance allowing testing of brand-new targets, and/or expansion of known deposits at Zones 1 and 2. Additional areas will be reviewed by the Company's archaeological consultants in August 2023, which should clear other areas for drilling and provide important flexibility for future drill programs.

The Company, its exploration lead, David Blann, P.Eng. and its advisors and consultants are excited to begin testing numerous, new, high-priority porphyry copper-gold-silver targets at Highland Valley including the large and underexplored Billy Road, Mystery Corridor, and Zone 2 Extensions targets among others. Happy Creek's exploration team is conducting field-based prospecting and geological refinement of drill targets, in conjunction with geophysical and geochemical interpretations.

MYAB permits are also under review by government agencies for the Fox Tungsten, Silverboss, Hen-Art-DL and Hawk projects in the Cariboo. Company representatives have regularly engaged with local First Nations. On the high-grade Fox Tungsten property, up to 570 drill pads and related trenches and access trails are proposed. The intent of this work plan is to conduct resource expansion drilling using low-impact, track-mounted surface drills. Due to the shallow and flat-dipping nature of the tungsten mineralization and very large-scale mineral system at Fox, many short vertical holes are planned needed to properly define additional resources.

Indigenous Communities

Happy Creek Minerals is committed to responsible mineral resource development. Our priority is to build and sustain mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous Communities in the territories in which the Company explores.

