Independence Gold Commences Surface Exploration Program at the 3Ts Project, BC

Vancouver, July 27, 2023 - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a summer exploration program at its 100% owned 3Ts Project ("3Ts" or the "Project"), located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Project.

Exploration work will focus on expanding the potential of the 3Ts Project following a successful winter drill program that resulted in the discovery of the Ian and Johnny Veins as well as the extension of the Tommy Vein System. The summer exploration program will comprise of trenching, geological mapping and prospecting, which will be followed by a drill program. Mechanical trenching will be utilized to define the vein orientation of the these new vein systems as well as to refine other drill targets, while prospecting and geological mapping will be undertaken over the eastern side of the Project area. Historic exploration programs discovered anomalous surface quartz veins samples to the east of the known vein systems but have yet to be followed up by detailed exploration. The underexplored area extends for 3km to the east of the Ted-Mint Vein System and includes high-grade samples of up to 89.8 g/t gold and 592 g/t silver.

Please see the interactive map on the website for all surface geochemical results.

The 3Ts Project is comprised of fifteen mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The 3Ts Project covers a low sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 1,075 m and true widths up to 20 m, have been identified.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Independence Gold Corp.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

