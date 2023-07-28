Cartier Silver Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, July 27, 2023 - Cartier Silver Corp. (CSE:CFE) ("Cartier Silver" or the "Company") announces the grant of stock options to a consultant to purchase an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at $0.72 per share at any time on or before July 27, 2028. The grants are subject to the terms of Cartier Silver's stock option plan. In accordance with regulatory requirements, any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of such options will be subject to a resale restriction for a period of four months from the date of the grant.
About Cartier Silver Corporation
Cartier Silver is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing its recently acquired silver property assets, including the Chorrillos Project and claims staked by the Company's subsidiary, all of which are located in the Potosi Department of southern Bolivia. The Company also holds significant iron ore resources at its Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec, and the Big Easy gold property in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland and Labrador.
