Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

TORONTO, July 28, 2023 - VVC Exploration Corp., dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) a major investor in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), is thrilled to announce that Proton Green has signed a definitive share exchange agreement with Cyber App Solutions (Ticker: CYRB). The agreement signifies a significant milestone for Proton Green, establishing it as a leading publicly traded supplier of helium and beverage grade CO 2 in North America.



Under the terms of the all-stock transaction, Cyber App Solutions Corp. will acquire Proton Green, with Proton Green shareholders set to own approximately 94.4% of the combined entity. The current Proton Green management team and Board of Directors will lead the new organization. This strategic move paves the way for a name change to Proton Green, Inc., and a planned ticker change to "PGRN," a symbol that has already been reserved with Nasdaq. Subsequently, Proton Green anticipates a Nasdaq uplisting in the second half of 2023, further solidifying its position in the public markets.

The combined company is poised to become a leader in sustainable helium and beverage grade CO 2 production, capitalizing on its exclusive resource rights to the vast 170,500-acre St. Johns field in Arizona. Recognized as one of the largest helium, CO 2 , and carbon storage reservoirs in North America, the St. Johns field contains an estimated 33 billion cubic feet of helium and 9 trillion cubic feet of CO2 in accessible reservoirs. A notable advantage is that both the helium and CO 2 extracted from the St. Johns field are entirely hydrocarbon-free.

Steve Looper, Chief Executive Officer of Proton Green, expressed his enthusiasm about Proton Green's market entry: "We are pleased to enter the public markets through this share exchange agreement, providing the capital markets community with a compelling Helium and CO 2 pure-play opportunity. As it stands today with Phase I of Helium production underway, we are now a top 10 Helium producer in North America - with a clear line of sight to becoming the second largest as we scale production in the coming quarters - leveraging fixed-price offtake agreements with two multi-national industrial gas distribution and marketing companies.

"Looking ahead, our vision for Proton Green is clear. We will seek to rapidly scale our helium production, begin beverage grade CO 2 production, and set new sustainability benchmarks for the industry with our hydrocarbon-free gases. I firmly believe that we can scale Helium production revenue from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars per month by year-end. We're set to transform the industry while concurrently driving sustainable value for both our shareholders and their communities," concluded Looper.

As an investor in Proton Green, VVC Resources stands firmly behind the company's vision and recognizes the strategic significance of this share exchange agreement. The move positions Proton Green to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable helium and beverage grade CO 2 , paving the way for a prosperous future as a leading supplier in the North American market as well as the potential for Carbon Storage.

"We are thrilled to witness the union of Proton Green and Cyber App Solutions Corp, which marks a defining moment in the sustainable energy sector. As a committed investor in Proton Green, we are confident that this strategic amalgamation will position the combined entity as a dominant player in the North American market for helium and beverage grade CO 2 . This milestone not only represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the company but also reinforces our dedication to fostering a greener and more sustainable future. We congratulate Steve Looper and his team on this significant milestone," said VVC CEO, Jim Culver.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com.

About Proton Green, LLC

Proton Green LLC is a leading operator of one of the largest Helium and beverage grade CO 2 hubs in North America. The Company maintains exclusive production rights to St. Johns Field, a 170,500 acre property in Arizona with a 33 billion cubic feet helium reservoir, 9 trillion cubic feet CO 2 reservoir and a basin with the potential to store 1 billion metric tons of CO 2 . The Company is currently a top 10 producer of Helium in North America - a high-demand gas in both consumer and critical technology applications - leveraging strategic offtake partners with fixed-price agreements to drive a predictable revenue stream. Notably, both Helium and CO 2 produced at St. John's Field contain no hydrocarbon component. To learn more, please visit our website.

