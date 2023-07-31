Aton Reports New Surface Sampling Results from the Zeno and Semna Regional Target Areas

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2023 - Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") is pleased to update investors with the latest results from surface sampling programmes at its Zeno and Semna regional target areas, at the Company's 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat" or the "Concession"), in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Highlights:

A total of 106 selective grab samples were collected from Zeno and the Semna regional prospect areas;

The Semna regional samples were taken in a wide and previously unsampled area to the southeast of the historic Semna gold mine, which has been heavily exploited by artisanal miners in recent times, and the Zeno samples were taken from new artisanal workings where newly and/or more deeply exposed mineralised structures had previously been sampled at or near surface;

34 samples were collected from the Zeno prospect area, and returned assays including 36.20 g/t Au, 15.30 g/t Au and 14.15 g/t Au. 3 more samples also returned assays greater than 10 g/t Au, and a further 3 samples also returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au;

72 samples were collected from the Semna regional prospect area, and returned assays including 25.70 g/t Au, 16.55 g/t Au and 15.20 g/t Au. 4 more samples returned assays greater than 10 g/t Au, and a further 6 samples returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au;

The structural orientations and style of mineralisation at both prospects bear similarities to those observed at the nearby Semna gold mine;

This sampling programme significantly expands the area of mineralised veins and structures in the broader Semna-Zeno area.

"We are very pleased with another set of impressive sampling results from the Semna and Zeno areas, which significantly expands the area of known mineralisation, as well as helping us to better understand the distribution of the mineralisation and its structural controls. The entire Semna-Zeno regional area is a very high priority target for us, and we have now started RC drilling at Semna, and expect to start drilling at Zeno in the middle of August" said Tonno Vahk, Interim CEO. "We continue to push ahead, and remain firmly on track to submit our application for the mining licence at Abu Marawat in the coming weeks. We were also pleased to have recently attended the very successful Egypt Mining Forum in Cairo, and would like to congratulate our partners at the Ministry of Petroleum and the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority for organising and hosting such a great event which will surely aid in the development of the mineral exploration and mining sectors in Egypt. We are already looking forward to next year's event!"

Abu Marawat regional sampling programme

The Company has recently undertaken several surface sampling programmes, as part of its preparation and planning activities for the ongoing regional RC exploration drilling programme started in May 2023 (see news release dated May 19, 2023), and also to guide future exploration activities. Samples from the surface sampling programme have returned assays up to and including 67.5 g/t Au from Abu Gaharish, 54.9 g/t Au from Bohlog, and 27.6 g/t Au from Semna (see news release dated May 29, 2023), and 104.5 g/t Au from Zeno (see news release dated June 26, 2023).

Figure 1: Geological map of the Abu Marawat Concession, showing the location of Zeno

Discussion of results

Zeno

Sampling was undertaken at the Zeno prospect area, located approximately 12 km north of the Rodruin mineral deposit and 4 km west of the old Semna gold mine (Figure 1). Artisanal miners have been very active in the general Zeno area in the previous 3 years, and have excavated numerous open pit and underground workings on what Aton believe to be potentially very high grade gold mineralised veins and structures. Previous surface sampling by Aton of visible gold and iron oxide bearing quartz veins returned assays including 117.5 g/t Au, 100.5 g/t Au, 72.3 g/t Au, 56.5 g/t Au and 48.3 g/t Au (see news release dated May 30, 2018), and more recently 104.5 g/t Au, 67.1 g/t Au and 43.0 g/t Au (see news release dated June 26, 2023).

Aton has recently completed a follow-up programme of selective grab sampling at Zeno, in areas previously sampled in 2018 (Figure 2), but which have recently been exploited by artisanal miners. A total of 34 samples were collected from recently mined veins and structures, or from excavations that were previously sampled at a higher level or along strike. Selected results from the recent sampling programme are shown in Table 1, and full assay results are presented in Appendix A.

Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-45616 Zeno 555097 2924519 Grab 14.15 2.5 112 9 892 AHA-45622 Zeno 555309 2924030 Grab 11.20 2.2 387 10 301 AHA-45625 Zeno 554711 2924464 Grab 13.40 2.6 527 7 294 AHA-45640 Zeno 555265 2923672 Grab 36.20 4.2 2 9 1 AHA-45644 Zeno 555014 2924404 Grab 15.30 1.6 8 4 10 AHA-45645 Zeno 554940 2924426 Grab 10.20 1.5 13 7 25

Table 1: Selected surface sampling results from Zeno

Figure 2: Zeno prospect - sample location plan (recent imagery showing artisanal mining activity)

The mineralisation has been worked extensively in both ancient and recent times in the Zeno area and appears to consist predominantly of narrow (typically <2m) quartz veins and quartz veined shear zones, typically hosted within grey to pinkish coarse grained granodiorites. Some of the individual veins and workings can be traced for 300m or more. Previous sampling has indicated that the mineralisation is hosted within both the quartz veins and their altered and sheared wall rock. In places the veins appear to pinch and swell with some of the underground workings reaching up to 5m width in places (see news release dated May 30, 2018).

Of the 34 samples taken during the current programme 6 (18% of the samples) returned assays greater than 10 g/t Au (see Table 1), 9 (26%) returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au, and 28 in total (82%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au.

The current sampling programme has confirmed that gold is hosted in both quartz veins and their surrounding altered and sheared wall rocks in typically narrow zones, that sometimes pinch and swell. In some locations multiple veins were observed to coalesce together and anastomose, returning higher grades of gold mineralisation where the shearing is more intense.

The veins are typically steep, and occur in multiple orientations, however there appears to be a dominant orientation striking approximately east-southeast to east-northeast throughout the area, with the veins and shear zones generally dipping between about 60° to sub-vertically to the south. There are also a number of approximately north to north-northeast striking structures and veins that generally dip to the east, one of which previously returned a gold grade of 104.5 g/t Au (see news release dated June 26, 2023). A different north striking structure returned a grade of 36.20 g/t Au during this phase of sampling, and Aton plans to drill these potentially high grade structures during the upcoming RC drill programme.

The current sampling programme has considerably expanded the mineralised area and understanding of the mineralisation at the Zeno prospect. It has also confirmed the presence of multiple high grade gold bearing veins and structures, up to several hundreds of metres long, throughout the general area. The style and structural setting of the Zeno mineralisation bears distinct similarities to that at the Semna gold mine, approximately 4 km to the east.

Semna (regional)

An additional programme of selective grab sampling and mapping was completed in the regional Semna area, where extensive exploitation of mineralised veins and structures has again been carried out by artisanal miners in recent years. The area sampled in the current programme is located between 1.5 km - 4 km southeast of the old British-era Semna gold mine (Figure 1), and had been largely been previously unsampled by Aton.

A total of 72 samples were collected in the current programme (Figure 3). In addition, 2 QAQC samples, one blank and one duplicate sample, were inserted into the sample run sent for assaying. Selected results from the sampling programme are shown in Table 2, and full assay results are presented in Appendix A.

Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-45541 Semna (regional) 559969 2923599 Grab 13.45 6.0 2220 11 3070 AHA-45558 Semna (regional) 560013 2922952 Grab 13.50 6.1 3670 26 278 AHA-45560 Semna (regional) 559679 2922722 Grab 10.25 2.4 601 11 28 AHA-45571 Semna (regional) 560023 2922623 Grab 10.30 2.1 746 4 18 AHA-45586 Semna (regional) 561046 2922169 Grab 16.55 70.9 762 3000 582 AHA-45601 Semna (regional) 559847 2922376 Grab 25.70 17.1 555 6 32 AHA-45605 Semna (regional) 560023 2922102 Grab 15.20 22.7 146 1710 227

Table 2: Selected surface sampling results from the Semna regional area

Figure 3: Semna regional area prospect - sample location plan

The mineralisation worked in recent times in the Semna regional prospect area appears to consist predominantly of narrow (typically <1m) quartz veins and quartz veined, carbonate altered shear zones, typically hosted within dark green fine grained diorites. The veins and shear zones mapped and sampled are predominantly moderate to steeply dipping to the southwest, and returned assays up to 25.70 g/t Au (AHA-45601). Other north-south striking structures, reminiscent of the Zeno and main Semna gold mine areas, returned assays of up to 16.55 g/t Au (AHA-45586). Some of the individual veins and workings can be traced for 200m or more with minor apparent strike slip offsets. This sampling programme has indicated that mineralisation is hosted within both the quartz veins and their altered and sheared wall rocks.

Of the 72 samples taken in the current programme 7 (10% of the samples) returned assays greater than 10 g/t Au (see Table 1), 13 (18%) returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au, and 42 in total (58%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au.

The current sampling programme has considerably expanded the area of known mineralisation away from the historic Semna gold mine, and has confirmed the presence of multiple previously unidentified high grade gold bearing veins and structures, up to several hundreds of metres long, throughout the regional Semna area.

Sample processing and analytical procedures

Samples were collected in the field by Aton's exploration teams. The selective grab samples were collected manually, and were mostly, but not entirely, collected in situ, with some samples collected from the artisanal miners' residual rock dumps and ore piles, for example.

The samples were weighed and crushed to -4mm onsite at the Rodruin sample prep facility, and split to a nominal c. 250-500g sample size. The coarse crushed reject samples are retained onsite.

The c. 250-500g dried, crushed and split samples were shipped to ALS Minerals sample preparation laboratory at Marsa Alam, Egypt where they were pulverised to a size fraction of better than 85% passing 75 microns. From this pulverised material a further sub-sample was split off with a nominal c. 50g size, which was shipped on to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for analysis. The reject pulps were returned from ALS, and are also retained onsite.

Samples were analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (analytical code Au-AA23), and for silver, copper, lead and zinc using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code AA45). Any high grade gold samples (>10 g/t Au) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA21 (also fire assay, but with a gravimetric finish).

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN:TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

Qualified person

The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Paul Angus BSc (hons), PgD, MIMMM, FGS, Senior Exploration Geologist of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Angus is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Appendix A: Surface sample results

Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-45615 Zeno 555107 2924564 Grab 0.47 <0.2 4 3 21 AHA-45616 Zeno 555097 2924519 Grab 14.15 2.5 112 9 892 AHA-45617 Zeno 555062 2924515 Grab 6.31 1.6 61 10 234 AHA-45618 Zeno 555124 2924467 Grab 1.94 1.0 8 9 9 AHA-45619 Zeno 555090 2924312 Grab 7.90 0.6 58 4 24 AHA-45620 Zeno 555267 2924436 Grab 1.63 0.3 123 5 39 AHA-45621 Zeno 555312 2924058 Grab 2.46 0.7 29 4 32 AHA-45622 Zeno 555309 2924030 Grab 11.20 2.2 387 10 301 AHA-45623 Zeno 555580 2924043 Grab 4.21 0.4 1115 2 4 AHA-45624 Zeno 555184 2924131 Grab 1.18 0.9 140 5 117 AHA-45625 Zeno 554711 2924464 Grab 13.4 2.6 527 7 294 AHA-45626 Zeno 554713 2924464 Grab 3.83 0.7 120 6 213 AHA-45627 Zeno 554639 2924415 Grab 2.45 0.2 84 7 23 AHA-45628 Zeno 554622 2924412 Grab 0.77 <0.2 29 4 8 AHA-45629 Zeno 555055 2924221 Grab 4.94 0.5 24 4 55 AHA-45630 Zeno 555033 2924219 Grab 0.36 0.2 13 3 5 AHA-45631 Zeno 555113 2924189 Grab 2.85 0.5 5 6 16 AHA-45632 Zeno 555242 2923802 Grab 1.11 0.4 249 6 601 AHA-45633 Zeno 555239 2923775 Grab 1.14 1.2 327 7 261 AHA-45634 Zeno 555075 2924082 Grab 4.10 1.6 913 8 25 AHA-45635 Zeno 554875 2924160 Grab 0.13 <0.2 18 3 13 AHA-45636 Zeno 555019 2923865 Grab 3.39 0.2 13 6 37 AHA-45637 Zeno 555150 2923710 Grab 1.78 0.3 3 4 9 AHA-45638 Zeno 555104 2923755 Grab 1.31 0.2 132 6 7 AHA-45639 Zeno 555266 2923658 Grab 6.20 1.2 12 9 50 AHA-45640 Zeno 555265 2923672 Grab 36.20 4.2 2 9 1 AHA-45641 Zeno 554700 2924596 Grab 0.66 0.3 13 2 6 AHA-45642 Zeno 554697 2924598 Grab 1.32 0.5 400 5 23 AHA-45643 Zeno 554914 2924451 Grab 1.81 0.2 3 4 9 AHA-45644 Zeno 555014 2924404 Grab 15.30 1.6 8 4 10 AHA-45645 Zeno 554940 2924426 Grab 10.20 1.5 13 7 25 AHA-45646 Zeno 554872 2924473 Grab 4.42 1.6 24 4 102 AHA-45647 Zeno 554808 2924422 Grab 3.73 0.4 15 11 27 AHA-45648 Zeno 554844 2924386 Grab 0.07 <0.2 8 4 49 AHA-45541 Semna (regional) 559969 2923599 Grab 13.45 6.0 2220 11 3070 AHA-45542 Semna (regional) 560046 2923656 Grab 0.43 <0.2 31 8 82 AHA-45543 Semna (regional) 560004 2923686 Grab 5.79 12.3 43 590 135 AHA-45544 Semna (regional) 559974 2923708 Grab 5.62 2.8 23 119 149 AHA-45545 Semna (regional) 559987 2923802 Grab 0.04 <0.2 13 6 11 AHA-45546 Semna (regional) 559885 2923593 Grab 1.20 1.4 91 315 77 AHA-45547 Semna (regional) 559854 2923443 Grab 1.39 0.6 26 23 67 Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-45548 Semna (regional) 559926 2923481 Grab 6.07 47.0 20 11400 273 AHA-45549 Semna (regional) 560022 2923454 Grab 0.07 0.2 7 29 18 AHA-45550 Semna (regional) 560009 2923385 Grab 1.87 2.2 75 166 33 AHA-45551 Semna (regional) 560108 2923319 Grab 1.16 0.8 271 97 187 AHA-45552 Semna (regional) 559836 2923319 Grab 1.11 0.3 58 48 133 AHA-45553 Semna (regional) 559791 2923101 Grab 0.15 <0.2 60 9 133 AHA-45554 Semna (regional) 559802 2923054 Grab 1.39 0.5 186 8 491 AHA-45555 Semna (regional) 559868 2923058 Grab 0.03 <0.2 130 9 78 AHA-45556 Semna (regional) 559865 2923057 Grab 0.66 0.3 223 9 85 AHA-45557 Semna (regional) 559995 2923000 Grab 1.20 1.6 32970 9 107 AHA-45558 Semna (regional) 560013 2922952 Grab 13.50 6.1 3670 26 278 AHA-45559 Semna (regional) 559678 2922711 Grab 1.03 0.3 610 8 57 AHA-45560 Semna (regional) 559679 2922722 Grab 10.25 2.4 601 11 28 AHA-45561 Semna (regional) 559648 2922743 Grab 0.06 <0.2 23 9 111 AHA-45562 Semna (regional) 559723 2922863 Grab 4.05 1.4 973 13 34 AHA-45563 Semna (regional) 559729 2922865 Grab 0.11 <0.2 19 6 41 AHA-45564 Semna (regional) 559730 2922864 Grab 0.19 <0.2 40 7 47 AHA-45565 Semna (regional) 560232 2922517 Grab 2.49 2.3 483 130 55 AHA-45566 Semna (regional) 560225 2922506 Grab 7.40 43.0 374 990 624 AHA-45567 Semna (regional) 560081 2922964 Grab 4.70 12.9 117 323 70 AHA-45568 Semna (regional) 559949 2922892 Grab 1.09 0.9 17 42 134 AHA-45569 Semna (regional) 560172 2922821 Grab 0.09 <0.2 8 5 11 AHA-45570 Semna (regional) 560073 2922636 Grab 4.73 1.9 2130 8 113 AHA-45571 Semna (regional) 560023 2922623 Grab 10.30 2.1 746 4 18 AHA-45572 Semna (regional) 560077 2922542 Grab 1.44 3.1 47 350 58 AHA-45573 Semna (regional) 560091 2922630 Grab 0.65 <0.2 27 5 11 AHA-45574 Semna (regional) 560075 2922595 Grab 7.83 1.2 8 53 23 AHA-45575 Semna (regional) 559723 2922557 Grab 1.30 0.2 183 4 16 AHA-45576 Semna (regional) 559721 2922517 Grab 2.14 1.1 1650 3 12 AHA-45577 Semna (regional) 559770 2922451 Grab 0.64 0.3 165 6 33 AHA-45578 Semna (regional) 559775 2922441 Grab 2.11 1.5 549 6 68 AHA-45579 Semna (regional) 559911 2922365 Grab 3.63 0.5 509 5 11 AHA-45580 Semna (regional) Blank <0.01 <0.2 4 14 64 AHA-45581 Semna (regional) 561199 2921960 Grab 1.45 6.6 145 513 90 AHA-45582 Semna (regional) 561222 2921964 Grab 1.71 5.8 620 828 603 AHA-45583 Semna (regional) 561118 2921871 Grab 2.05 5.1 762 586 1475 AHA-45584 Semna (regional) 561077 2921924 Grab 0.08 12.9 14 132 15 AHA-45585 Semna (regional) 561048 2922169 Grab 4.96 54.5 986 3590 980 AHA-45586 Semna (regional) 561046 2922169 Grab 16.55 70.9 762 3000 582 AHA-45587 Semna (regional) 561044 2922167 Grab 0.55 1.5 52 43 114 AHA-45588 Semna (regional) 561159 2922092 Grab 4.26 10.6 271 721 311 AHA-45589 Semna (regional) 560654 2921674 Grab 0.85 2.3 22 324 211 AHA-45590 Semna (regional) 560654 2921674 Grab 0.80 3.6 87 113 41 AHA-45591 Semna (regional) 560355 2923914 Grab 0.03 0.4 258 7 30 Sample ID Project E N Sample type Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) AHA-45592 Semna (regional) 560373 2923916 Grab 0.01 <0.2 105 6 25 AHA-45593 Semna (regional) 560379 2923913 Grab 0.09 0.7 49 8 84 AHA-45594 Semna (regional) 560642 2923975 Grab 0.01 <0.2 22 6 65 AHA-45595 Semna (regional) 560579 2923823 Grab 0.03 <0.2 6 4 17 AHA-45596 Semna (regional) 560581 2923834 Grab 0.02 <0.2 5 4 11 AHA-45597 Semna (regional) 560453 2921739 Grab 0.14 0.2 21 4 32 AHA-45598 Semna (regional) 560678 2921952 Grab 0.12 2.6 65 43 36 AHA-45599 Semna (regional) 560615 2922066 Grab 3.61 9.4 162 1000 435 AHA-45600 Semna (regional) 559825 2922383 Grab 0.66 0.2 205 9 16 AHA-45601 Semna (regional) 559847 2922376 Grab 25.70 17.1 555 6 32 AHA-45602 Semna (regional) 560043 2922228 Grab 0.25 2.2 26 23 22 AHA-45603 Semna (regional) 560035 2922249 Grab 5.46 4.7 92 18 44 AHA-45604 Semna (regional) 560012 2922125 Grab 2.40 6.6 121 131 60 AHA-45605 Semna (regional) 560023 2922102 Grab 15.20 22.7 146 1710 227 AHA-45606 Semna (regional) 560045 2922074 Grab 0.08 <0.2 3 7 17 AHA-45607 Semna (regional) 560028 2922081 Grab 2.24 3.5 12 341 123 AHA-45608 Semna (regional) 559923 2922106 Grab 1.02 0.7 34 603 45 AHA-45609 Semna (regional) 559943 2922047 Grab 0.33 1.1 131 46 37 AHA-45610 Semna (regional) 559948 2922026 Grab 0.86 1.6 652 38 165 AHA-45611 Semna (regional) 560031 2921921 Grab 4.36 3.9 49 33 58 AHA-45612 Semna (regional) 560109 2921710 Grab 1.16 2.0 29 174 107 AHA-45613 Semna (regional) 560113 2921553 Grab 0.04 0.4 142 11 36 AHA-45614 Semna (regional) Duplicate 0.04 0.4 138 11 35

Notes:

All coordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R Au analysed using Au-AA23 analytical code, overlimit assays >10 ppm re-analysed using Au-GRA21 analytical code

