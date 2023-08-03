Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, August 3, 2023 - Ecora Resources PLC (LSE/TSX:ECOR) has received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Patrick Meier, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

On 31 July 2023, Mr. Meier acquired 9,900 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 114.55p per share.

From 1 August 2023 to 2 August 2023, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 20,000 Shares at an average approximate price of 112.83p per share.

On 1 August 2023, Mr. Flynn reinvested the Q1 2023 dividend and acquired 2,240 Shares at an average approximate price of 113.23p per share.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Patrick Meier 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Chairman of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 114.55p 9,900 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume

· Price 9,900 114.55p e. Date of the transaction 31 July 2023 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Marc Bishop Lafleche 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 113.00p 12,500 112.54p 7,500 d. Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 20,000 112.83p e. Date of the transaction 1 August 2023 and 2 August 2023 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Kevin Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 112.87p 1,150 113.60p 1,090 d. Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 2,240 113.23p e. Date of the transaction 1 August 2023 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

