Oslo, 10 August 2023: Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand is appointed EVP Corporate Development at Yara. Ankarstrand has held the position of CEO, Yara Clean Ammonia since 2021 and has previously held positions as SVP Yara North America, CFO of the Industrial segment and Director of Strategy & Business Development. He also has previous experience from The Boston Consulting Group and the Royal Norwegian Navy. Magnus holds a degree from The Norwegian School of Economics (NHH - Siviløkonom).

The process to identify Ankarstrand´s successor as CEO of Yara Clean Ammonia has been initiated, and during a transition phase Ankarstrand will retain also this responsibility.

Jorge Noval is named EVP & CEO Yara Industrial Solutions. Noval has held the position of President, Yara Industrial Solutions, and will with this change be a member of the Yara Group Executive Board.

"Yara has a clear strategic direction as presented in our recent Capital Markets Day and we are already well into the execution phase. Magnus and Jorge both bring extensive experience to the Group Executive Board and represent areas which are key in our strategy execution. I am delighted to welcome them both onto the team," says Svein Tore Holsether, President & CEO of Yara International.

The changes are effective immediately and the Group Executive Board now consists of;

Svein Tore Holsether, President & CEO

Chrystel Monthean, EVP Yara Americas

Fernanda Lopes Larsen, EVP Yara Africa & Asia

Mónica Andrés, EVP Yara Europe

Johan Labby, EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence

Jorge Noval, EVP & CEO Yara Industrial Solutions

Thor Giæver, EVP & CFO

Kristine Ryssdal, EVP & General Counsel

Magnus K Ankarstrand, EVP Corporate Development

Solveig Hellebust, EVP People, Process & Digitalization

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Maria Gabrielsen

Mobile: (+47) 920 90 093

E-mail: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

Media:

Brede Hertzenberg

Mobile: (+47) 906 09 009

E-mail: brede.hertzenberg@yara.com

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24 billion.

