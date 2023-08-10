GPM Metals Provides an Update of Walker Gossan Zinc Project

Toronto, August 10, 2023 - GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV: GPM) (the "Company" or "GPM Metals") provides an update to its Walker Gossan Project, Arnhem Land, Australia.

GPM Metals continues to progress plans for the next stage of exploration at the Walker Gossan Project, in particular progressing consultation with, and required consents from, the local Traditional Land Owners ("TLO's") with the assistance of the Northern Land Council ("NLC").

The NLC had scheduled a community meeting the week of 14 August 2023 in Numbulwar, Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory in Australia, between the TLO's, GPM Metals' management and the representatives of the NLC.

This meeting was to be the final consultation meeting with Traditional Owners in relation to GPM Metals application for Exploration License (ELA)30956, which covers prospective areas to the south and east of the existing granted exploration licence areas (EL24305 and EL385). A precursor to the final meeting is the undertaking of an anthropological survey of the area. The result of this survey is a draft map of the area with "Consent" and "Non-Consent" areas.

Unfortunately, there is currently some disagreement within the community about exploration being undertaken in large parts of the area covered by ELA 30956 and therefore the respective Consent and Non-Consent areas.

As a consequence NLC and GPM Metals have agreed to defer this final consultation meeting until some greater clarity within the community is achieved.

GPM Metals intends to continue with Exploration Programs for existing approved tenements EL385 and EL24305.

