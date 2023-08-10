Trigon Restarts Concentrate Production at Kombat Mine, Namibia

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM; OTCQB: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces the full restart of milling and processing at the Kombat Mine. The Company has succeeded in restarting copper concentrate production at the Kombat mine in Namibia, placing the project on track to meet commercial production targets by the end of September.

On the evening of August 3, 2023, the Company achieved the major milestone of turning on the mill's crushing facility and starting the flotation circuit. The plant has been running in three-hour bursts as the Trigon team fine-tunes the equipment and sets up for a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week operation. Concentrate levels are building in the thickeners with first concentrate production pending.

Trigon President and Chief Executive Officer, Jed Richardson, commented: "I would like to thank our staff, contractors, suppliers, local partners, and the Namibian government for their concerted efforts in getting Kombat back into production. This milestone for both our Company and the Kombat community pushes us forward as a cash-flowing operation. We look forward to the continued growth of our operations at Kombat as Trigon offers yet more value to our dedicated shareholders."

Local Director, Trigon Namibia, Jeremy Hangula, commented: "We commend the team at Trigon Namibia for their outstanding efforts at achieving the milestone of bringing these deposits into production. Support from our local shareholders and stakeholders has proven to be invaluable and has contributed greatly to the hundreds of jobs created, and currently adding value to the Kombat community."

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently, the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill and Addana projects, highly prospective copper and silver exploration projects.

