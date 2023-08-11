Argo Gold Engages 1000156886 Ontario Limited For Public Awareness

Toronto, August 11, 2023 - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF) (XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo Gold") announces that effective immediately it is engaging 1000156886 Ontario Limited for technical services for public awareness outreach in Canada, Europe and the United States; utilizing all public awareness platforms. All information and content about Argo Gold will be supplied by Argo Gold.

1000156886 Ontario Limited and Argo Gold are not related parties; and 1000156886 Ontario Limited does not have any current interest in the securities of Argo Gold. The intent is to hire 1000156886 Ontario Limited for twenty-four months and pay a monthly cash fee to be determined and subject to closing of the Argo financing.

As announced on January 13, 2023 and February 1, 2023 Argo Gold is currently completing a non-brokered private placement of 12,000,000 shares at a price of $0.10 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000. The proceeds of the financing will be used for participation in the Sparky oil wells at Lloyd and Lindbergh, and for general corporate purposes. Finder's fees may be payable to qualified individuals pursuant to which the finder may receive a finder's fee equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the financing attributable to such finder.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company; and recently became an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTCQB: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

For more information please contact:

Judy Baker, CEO

(416) 786-7860

jbaker@argogold.ca

www.argogold.com

Chantel Driscoll

1000156886 Ontario Limited

chantalddriscoll@gmail.com

(647) 885-7264

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the financing not being completed in its entirety, or at all, delays or uncertainties with drilling and surface preparation work, and not achieving hoped for exploration success. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available.

