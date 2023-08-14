AJN Resources Inc. Closes $3.3 Million Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, August 14, 2023 - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of units announced on July 26, 2023. The Company issued 13,415,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of $3,353,750. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant, where each warrant is exercisable at $0.30 per share on or before August 11, 2025. In connection with a portion of the private placement the Company has agreed to pay finder's fees totalling $156,525 in cash and 626,100 warrants, which warrants are exercisable at $0.30 per share on or before August 11, 2025. The securities issued pursuant to the private placement and any shares to be issued on the exercise of warrants are restricted from trading until December 10, 2023. The net proceeds of the financing will be used for mineral exploration, general corporate purposes, and working capital.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa and especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

