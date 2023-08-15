Holding(s) in Company
TORONTO, August 15, 2023 - Amaroq Minerals Ltd. ("Amaroq" or the "Corporation" or the "Company") (AIM:AMRQ)(TSXV:AMRQ)(NASDAQ First North:AMRQ) notes that, following completion of its recent share register analysis, Chelverton Asset Management now owns under 3% of the Company's share capital.
Further Information:
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Inside Information
This announcement does not contain inside information.
SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
