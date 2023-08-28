Nexus Gold Announces Debt Settlement

Vancouver BC, August 28, 2023 - Nexus Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V:NXS) (OTC:NXXGF) (FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements with two arms-length creditors (collectively, "Creditors") of the Company to settle (the "Settlement") outstanding indebtedness totaling $735,821 through the issuance of 14,716,422 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Settlement Share. The outstanding indebtedness comprises principal amounts which were previously advanced to the Company for working capital purposes, along with accrued interest.

The Settlement Shares will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws. Issuance of the Settlement Shares is expected to result in the Creditors becoming insiders of the Company, as such term is defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Completion of the Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About NexUS Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold development company with an extensive portfolio of exploration projects in West Africa. The Company's West African-based portfolio totals over 560-sq kms (56,000+ hectares) of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends. The Company is focusing on the development of several core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its growing portfolio.

