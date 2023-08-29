E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3 Lithium" or the "Company," Alberta's leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, announces that commissioning of its Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) field pilot plant is complete and operations have begun.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829683522/en/

E3 Lithium Field Pilot Plant as of August 28, 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

The commissioning process included connecting all major pieces of equipment to the piping and wiring systems on site. The team has also conducted a series of necessary inspections and system tests to ensure safe and successful operations. Each DLE system has demonstrated it is operating as expected based on the performance metrics established during pre-pilot testing.

The operations begin with running the DLE processes at different system parameter settings to determine the most efficient extraction of lithium, guided by the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) outlined on June 14, 2023. Upon determining a specific set of operating parameters, each system will run for a longer duration to accomplish two tasks: 1) confirm consistent results over an extended period; and 2) produce large volumes of lithium concentrate for further refining into lithium products, such as lithium hydroxide. The data collected throughout the pilot operations will be primarily used to inform the commercial design of the processing facility for our Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and Feasibility Study (FS).

"The start of full operations is a testament to the hard work the team has been putting in to get this equipment running," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "This is a foundational moment for E3 Lithium, as demonstrating DLE at pilot scale will enable us to move forward in developing this lithium asset in Alberta towards commercialization."

E3 Lithium will provide updates as operations progress and will share results, measured against its previously outlined Key Performance Indicators, as they become available.

Please visit www.e3lithium.ca/Lithium1 for the latest photos, videos and pilot-related news.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated and 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3's Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Lithium Ltd.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is amended Sept 17, 2021. The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District Project, effective March 21, 2023, identified 16.0Mt LCE (measured & indicated). All reports are available on the E3 Lithium's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829683522/en/

./ContentItem/Format

This is a foundational moment for E3 Lithium, as demonstrating DLE at pilot scale will enable us to move forward in developing this lithium asset in Alberta towards commercialization.

Contact

E3 Lithium - Investor and Media Relations

Greg Foofat

Manager, Investor Relations

investor@e3lithium.ca

587-324-2775