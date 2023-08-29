Menü Artikel
Sirios congratulates Brunswick for their lithium discovery on which Sirios holds a royalty on 8 claims

15:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 29, 2023 -- The directors of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) congratulate Brunswick Exploration Inc. for their recent discovery of lithium on their Mirage property located in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James. Several spodumene bearing (lithium source mineral) outcrops have been located by Brunswick, among others, on three claims that are part of the eight claims on which Sirios holds a 0.5% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") redeemable royalty for the sum of $500,000.

This royalty stems from the sale made by Sirios in 2010 of the Escale property to Virginia Mines Inc. (ref.: https://sirios.com/en/sirios/escale-property-sold-to-virginia-mines-inc/ ). Only eight claims currently in good standing are related to this transaction, as illustrated in the figure below.


Dominique Doucet, P.Eng. qualified person under NI 43-101 prepared and verified the technical information in this press release and reviewed the final version of the text.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a Canadian-based mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold and lithium properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Contact :
Dominique Doucet, Eng., President
Tel. : 514-510-7961
info@sirios.com

Website : www.sirios.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Rules of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb598340-e6a9-42e1-b1fd-cfde58dac608



Sirios Resources Inc.

Sirios Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1J6X0
CA8299085081
www.sirios.com
