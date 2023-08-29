ExGen Announces: DOK Project Drilling Update

VANCOUVER, Aug. 29, 2023 - ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) ("ExGen", the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its DOK project in northern British Columbia which is currently under option to Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. Under the terms of the option Mountain Boy may acquire a 60% interest in the DOK claims by paying $230,000 and issuing 1,500,000 shares to ExGen and by spending $2,500,000 on the DOK claims by January 2026.



Jason Riley, CEO of ExGen commented: "ExGen is excited with MTB's report of significant visual copper sulphide mineralization in the first drill hole and its report that the hole has intersected over 200 metres (with the hole still advancing) of phyllic and potassic alteration with associated mineralization, including an upper oxide and lower sulphide zone. We are eagerly awaiting the assays."

In a news release dated August 28, 2023, Mountain Boy announced that drilling on the DOK claims, now part of its Telegraph porphyry project is underway and "The first drill hole from the 2023 program is testing an area with elevated copper in rock and soil samples, mapped potassic and phyllic alteration within a mineralized breccia on surface and a chargeability feature that penetrates to depth. Drilling to date has intersected over 200 metres (with the hole still advancing) of phyllic and potassic alteration with associated mineralization, including an upper oxide and lower sulphide zone. Mineralization occurs within a healed breccia, as disseminations, fracture coatings, veins and veinlets and includes chalcopyrite, pyrite, chalcocite, and malachite.

Drilling is proceeding on schedule and is anticipated to continue through to the end of September. The MTB team has identified numerous targets on the DOK trend with similar geological, geochemical, and geophysical features identified in the first hole.

Lucia Theny, Vice-President, Exploration commented "This first drill hole supports our hypothesis that the 2014 drilling intersected the margin of a potentially larger porphyry system. The diligent work of our exploration team has resulted in generating some exciting targets that now need to be tested with the drill."





Figure 1: Sample from DK2023-001 showing breccia texture comprised of intrusive and volcanic rocks. Black circles highlight chalcopyrite.





Figure 2 - select core intervals from first hole showing chalcopyrite mineralization (A, B & C).

Figure 3 - select core intervals from first hole showing chalcopyrite mineralization (D, E & F).



The reader is cautioned that visible chalcopyrite, pyrite, chalcocite, and malachite mineralization does not necessarily equate to significant concentrations of copper and there is no assurance that the assay results of the samples from this drill hole will yield significant copper grades.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical information provided in this release.

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. The company intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. ExGen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

