Dakota Gold Provides Exploration Update on Gold Projects and Target Outcomes for Drill Programs in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LOS ANGELES, September 6, 2023 - Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Jonathan Awde, President, CEO & Director of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC), a South Dakota-based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota, according to the company's website (see here: https://dakotagoldcorp.com/).

Click the following link to watch the Video Interview:

Dakota Gold Provides Exploration Update on Gold Projects and Target Outcomes for Drill Programs (URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVwfUo80Tjw)

Dakota Gold will also be presenting at the Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, happening September 12-15, 2023. For more information, please visit: https://www.precioussummit.com/

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) is a South Dakota-based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 46 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.

The Dakota Gold team is focused on new gold discoveries and opportunities that build on the legacy of the Homestake District and its 145 years of gold mining history.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. You can subscribe to Planet MicroCap's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/snnwire

Contact:

info@snnwire.com

Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold Corp.
Bergbau
USA
A3DJQG
US46655E1001
www.dakotagoldcorp.com
