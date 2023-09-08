Medgold reports passing of Founder and Director, David Hall

Vancouver, September 8, 2023 - The Directors and management of Medgold Resources (TSXV:MED) are saddened to report the sudden and untimely passing of David Hall, a founder and director of Medgold, in London, England.

Ralph Rushton, Director, said: "David was a true friend, enthusiastic colleague and mentor to many geologists in the industry including me. His energy in the field was infectious and everyone who knew him or worked with him has likely spent hours discussing projects and mineral belts over a cold beer at the end of a field day. David will be missed and our thoughts are with his family, colleagues and many friends at this time."

