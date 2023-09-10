Aya Gold & Silver Updates on Situation in Morocco

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2023 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") would like to express its deepest sympathy to the people of Morocco and to all of whom have lost loved ones as a result of the earthquake on Friday evening in the Al-Haouz province of Morocco.

"We are shocked and saddened by the loss of life caused by the earthquake and send our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Morocco," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Aya stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Morocco and continues to offer regional community assistance. Our health and operations teams were immediately mobilized and have been providing targeted support to the Taroudant area under the direction of local authorities since the disaster occurred."

Aya also wishes to report that employees and contractors at its Zgounder Silver Mine, located 100 kilometers from Marrakech, are safe and that no injury was recorded at the mine. Initial inspections have not revealed any infrastructure damage at the Zgounder Mine site. As a precautionary measure, the Corporation suspended Zgounder operations for 24 hours to facilitate a geotechnical assessment of the mine and its mining infrastructure.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

