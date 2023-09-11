GFG Provides Update on Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project Option Agreement with Group 11 Technologies

SASKATOON, Sept. 11, 2023 - GFG Resources Inc. (TSXV: GFG) (OTCQB: GFGSF) ("GFG" or the "Company") announces the termination of its option and earn-in agreement (the "Agreement") with Group 11 Technologies Inc. ("Group 11"), a privately-owned corporation, to advance GFG's Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project (the "Project") in Wyoming, United States. Under the terms of the Agreement, Group 11 had the right to acquire, in multiple stages, up to 70% of the Project by completing a series of exploration and development expenditures and making staged cash and equity payments to GFG. The Project remains 100% owned and controlled by GFG.



Brian Skanderbeg, President and CEO of GFG commented, "Through our Agreement and the positive metallurgical results from Rattlesnake Hills, Group 11 demonstrated the real potential for In-Situ Recovery application to be used in the gold industry. We remain an equity holder in Group 11 and wish them the best as they continue to advance the development and application of this innovative technology. Moving ahead, GFG owns 100% ownership in this district-scale gold property and will undertake a strategic review to evaluate the best path forward to advance the Project and maximize shareholder value."

"We remain fully committed and well-funded to continue our exploration efforts in the Timmins belt, where we hold three district-scale land positions and are launching an aggressive drill program at Montclerg and advancing regional targeting efforts across Goldarm, Pen and Dore land positions."

As GFG advances its strategic review of the Project, the Company will provide an update to the market.

The Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project

The Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project is a gold exploration project located in central Wyoming approximately 100 km southwest of Casper. The Project is centrally located within a roughly 1,500-kilometre-long belt of alkalic intrusive complexes that occur along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains from Montana to New Mexico.

The Project has approximately 95,000 m of drilling which has outlined three significant zones of alteration and precious metal mineralization that are associated with Eocene age alkalic intrusions at North Stock, Antelope Basin and Blackjack. The majority of the drilling has focused on near surface, open pit targets in the North Stock and Antelope Basin area with highlights that include intercepts(1) of 1.85 grams of gold per tonne ("g/t Au") over 236.2 metres ("m") hole length; 4.20 g/t Au over 77.7 m hole length; 2.08 g/t Au over 150.9 m hole length and 0.82 g/t Au over 99.1 m hole length. In addition to the outlined zones of mineralization, the Company believes that the district is highly prospective and has outlined several kilometre-scale greenfield targets that have never been drill tested. These greenfield targets were generated from the Company's geophysical and geochemical programs and host strong similarities to the North Stock and Antelope Basin systems.

(1) Gold intervals reported are based on a 0.20 g/t or 0.50 g/t Au cutoff. Weighted averaging has been used to calculate all reported intervals. True widths are estimated at 60-100% of drilled thicknesses.

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions, Ontario and Wyoming. In Ontario, the Company operates three gold projects, each large and highly prospective gold properties within the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The projects have similar geological settings that host most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold. The Company also owns 100% of the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, a district scale gold exploration project located approximately 100 km southwest of Casper, Wyoming, U.S.

Qualified Persons

Brian Skanderbeg, P.Geo. and M.Sc., President and CEO, is the Qualified Person for the information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Skanderbeg has reviewed the sampling and QA/QC procedures and results thereof as verification of the sampling data disclosed above and has approved the information contained in this news release.

Quality Analysis and Quality Control

The quality analysis and quality control measures utilized by Evolving Gold Corp. in respect of the historical drilling data disclosed above included the following: drill hole intervals were weighted averages with each assay interval weighted according to the core length. Rigorous quality assurance and quality control procedures were implemented including routine insertion of internal standard reference materials, certified reference materials, blank material and duplicate samples from both crush and pulp material. Gold assays were completed by SGS Canada Inc. in Toronto, using a 30-gram charge, fire assay, with an ICP finish. SGS Canada laboratory in Toronto is ISO accredited.

