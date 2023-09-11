Menü Artikel
Mirasol Commences Vania Drill Campaign at Inca Copper-Gold Project in Chile

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Sept. 11, 2023 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTC: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") is pleased to report that the maiden drill program has been launched at the Vania South prospect on the Inca Copper-Gold Project ("Inca Gold") in Chile. The Vania South zone is controlled along a major north-northeast regional structural corridor which hosts the Inca del Oro porphyry to the south and the expansive El Salvador mining district to the north. Vania South is located at an important intersection of two important faults, which appear to control the emplacement of this magnetic anomaly.


Mirasol Resources Ltd.

