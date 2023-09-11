Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Cleghorn Minerals Announces Annual General Meeting Results

14:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2023) - Cleghorn Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CZZ) ("Cleghorn" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on September 8, 2023.

At the Meeting, shareholders elected four directors, being Joseph Groia, Glenn J. Mullan, Karen Rees and Christian Wirth. Shareholders also appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's auditor, and re-approved the previously adopted 10% rolling stock option incentive plan.

Following the Meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee, its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee and its Health & Safety/Sustainability Committee and also reappointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

President, Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary: Isabelle Gauthier

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan
2864 chemin Sullivan
Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9
Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204
Email: glenn.mullan@valdormining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180141


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Cleghorn Minerals Ltd.

Cleghorn Minerals Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JKWW
CA1855351013
www.cleghornminerals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap