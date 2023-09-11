Cleghorn Minerals Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2023) - Cleghorn Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CZZ) ("Cleghorn" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on September 8, 2023.
At the Meeting, shareholders elected four directors, being Joseph Groia, Glenn J. Mullan, Karen Rees and Christian Wirth. Shareholders also appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's auditor, and re-approved the previously adopted 10% rolling stock option incentive plan.
Following the Meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee, its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee and its Health & Safety/Sustainability Committee and also reappointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:
President, Chief Executive Officer:
Glenn J. Mullan
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary:
Isabelle Gauthier
For additional information, please contact:
Glenn J. Mullan 2864 chemin Sullivan Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9 Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204 Email: glenn.mullan@valdormining.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180141
