Homerun Resources Inc. OTCQB Listing and DTC Eligibility

Vancouver, September 11, 2023 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now quoted for trading on the OTCQB venture market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "HMRFF". The Company has also received The Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") eligibility in the United States, thus allowing the Company's stock to be more easily traded by and accessible to US institutional and retail investors. This milestone marks a significant development in our journey towards expanding our presence in the United States and advancing our corporate objectives.

CEO, Brian Leeners stated: "This upgraded listing onto the OTCQB is of paramount importance to Homerun as it aligns with our ongoing corporate developments and planned expansion initiatives into the United States market. The OTCQB listing will play a pivotal role in bolstering our visibility and enhancing liquidity for both new and existing shareholders."

Homerun remains committed to delivering on its strategic objectives and looks forward to leveraging the advantages offered by the OTCQB listing to accelerate its growth plans and maximize shareholder value.

The OTCQB allows early stage and developing companies the benefit of being publicly traded in the United States. Eligible companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid test and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a US based company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are "DTC eligible".

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.



"Brian Leeners"



Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180184