Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Court Approval of Acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

VANCOUVER, Sept. 11, 2023 - Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 1, 2023, the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted final approval for the Company's acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf") (TSXV: BWCG, OTC: BWCGF) (the "Transaction"). For comprehensive details regarding the Transaction, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 20 and July 7, 2023.