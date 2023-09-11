Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation Engagement of Red Cloud Securities

Vancouver, September 11, 2023 - Sonoran Desert Copper Corp. (TSXV: SDCU) ("SDCU'' or the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud") to provide market making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and other applicable legislation. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that provides assistance to mineral exploration and mining companies in accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile. Red Cloud will trade shares of SDCU on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of SDCU's common shares.

Under the agreement, the Company will pay Red Cloud $5,000 per month during the term, payable quarterly in advance. The term of engagement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party on 30 days' prior written notice. The Company and Red Cloud have an arm's length relationship, but Red Cloud and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Homerun. The agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Company's common shares and is not a formal market making agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Red Cloud and the Company and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

About Red Cloud Securities

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is registered as an Investment Dealer in Ontario, Quebec. Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). It is focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service small public and private companies. This solution is a comprehensive platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for issuer clients.

About Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation

Sonoran Desert Copper Corp. is focused on the development of its energy metals project portfolio including the South Uchi lithium project in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada and the Cuatro Hermanos copper / molybdenum porphyry project in Sonora, Mexico (the "4H Property")

