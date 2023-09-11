Riverside Acquires and Significantly Expands the Elly Gold Project in Greenwood Mining Area Along the Canadian Extension of the Republic Graben of Southern British Columbia

Vancouver, September 11, 2023 - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), Riverside is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement with private owners to acquire 100% in several mineral concessions in the Boundary District of Southern British Columbia in an area that is traced northward as the geologic and structural extension of the Republic and Toroda grabens which are well-endowed gold districts to the immediate south in northernmost Washington State across the USA border. The Republic District has produced over 3M ounces in gold over the past several decades and is a well-established gold camp; however, the Canadian side has not seen much epithermal gold development and Riverside, over the current summer 2023, has made a number of mineralization finds and acquired key tenures as the start of a new gold program in southern BC.

The Company has staked the prospective geology to include over 107 kilometers square that includes key locations of known gold occurrences and now significantly expanding and finding new showings of mineralization through the field programs. This prospective geology in southern BC extends northward from the historic Kinross Gold's Knob Hill (~4M Oz Au Produced)1,2 and Buckhorn Gold (~1.3M Oz Au)1,2 mines in Washington State. The Riverside tenure in British Columbia is prospective for low sulfidation epithermal style gold-silver mineralization. Riverside's work includes building upon previous generative work including BC Government databases, fieldwork, and Geoscience BC research data bases to create a structural interpretation of the district and has led to the discovery of several prospective vein targets inside the tenures controlled by Riverside.

Property Description and Program Actions:

The Elly Project is a series of mineral tenures that Riverside Resources (BC) Inc. staked and includes some core claims optioned from private owners that the Company sees have gold potential within a region that hosts historic gold and base metal producers and many mineral prospects. The Elly Project is within the Christian and Granby valleys of Grand Forks and Greenwood, BC. The project has excellent road access through major highways and secondary highways and a network of logging roads. Recent logging has exposed many new areas for mineral exploration and opened up access in the area.

Elly program for Riverside is an example of the generative mineral exploration approach: working with historic data and following up with stream sediment sampling, rock sampling, and active prospecting to expand our understanding of the known mineral locations. The field program during 2023 has located the Bunch Grass Target as one of several priority zones as work continues into the autumn as assays continue to come in.



Figure 1: Blue graben faults trending northward into southernmost BC with the Franklin and Greenwood Camps being key locations for the Elly Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6101/180196_b365ad54f44adb05_002full.jpg

Modified from https://adamera.com/projects/overview/.

The Republic and Toroda Grabens comprise structural features that bound Paleogene-age alkalic volcanics (Sanpoil Volcanics) and siliciclastic (O'Brien Creek Formation, Klondike Mountain Formation) rocks. Gravity and structural trends suggest that the Republic and Toroda Grabens and other analogous extensional basins extend northward into Canada. Sedimentary and volcanic fill in the Republic Graben exceeds 3000 m and gold and silver, with lesser Pb, Zn, Te mineralization occurs in various levels of the Paleogene units.





Figure 2: Simplified diagram showing extensional tectonic environment in a Horst-Graben terrain and the gold mineralization at Elly is along the Normal fault structures as the primary control for the Eocene epithermal gold in the Republic Graben and its extension northward from northernmost Washington State, USA up into the Grand Forks region of British Columbia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6101/180196_b365ad54f44adb05_003full.jpg

At Elly as in the Republic Gold Mining District to the south the graben faults are a major structural control where Paleogene-age gold mineralization is deposited adjacent to the more favorable reactive host rock stratigraphy in the paleo-near surface environment. At Elly, the Company has begun to integrate the structural geology and reconstruction of the basins for targeting.

Riverside has completed a first phase of generative exploration starting with stream sediment sampling prospecting and rock sampling. These samples have been shipped to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver and the company awaits the results.

The Company signed a Letter Agreement (LA) wherein the Company may acquire up to 100% interest in the Elly-Anika and Chilco projects located in British Columbia, Canada. Under the LA, the Company is granted a sole and exclusive right and option to acquire up to 100% interest in the said property by making the following cash payments and incurring the following exploration expenditures as follows:

Due date Cash Exploration expenditures Upon the date of LA (May 3, 2023) $10,000 (paid) - On the first anniversary of the LA date (May 3, 2024) $15,000 20,000 On the second anniversary of the LA date (May 3, 2025) $30,000 20,000

Qualified Person:

This news release was reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo., a non-independent qualified person to Riverside Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided within this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

1. Kinross Annual Report, 2012. 2. https://adamera.com/projects/overview/

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has over $7M in cash, no debt and less than 75M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and Canada and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. In addition to Riverside's own exploration spending, the Company also strives to diversify risk by securing joint-venture and spin-out partnerships to advance multiple assets simultaneously and create more chances for discovery. Riverside has properties available for option, with information available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations.

