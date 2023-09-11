Rockland Retains Outside The Box Capital For Digital Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, September 11, 2023 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce that it has retained Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("Outside The Box") to provide certain marketing services to the Company. Outside The Box will provide certain promotional marketing services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and other applicable legislation.

Outside The Box's engagement is for an initial term of six months and will commence on September 11, 2023 (the "Initial Term"). In accordance with the Agreement, the Company shall pay Outside The Box a cash fee of C$100,000 plus grant 2,000,000 options of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of 6 months in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and Outside The Box will not receive any common shares or additional options as compensation. Further, Outside The Box and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the Agreement, neither Outside The Box nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. Outside the Box currently owns no common shares and no warrants of Rockland.

Outside The Box is at arm's length to Rockland and has no other relationship with the Company except pursuant to the Agreement. Outside The Box provides digital marketing services to small and medium-sized public companies headquartered in Toronto. Through Outside The Box's engagement, the Company hopes to increase investor engagement and create more awareness for the Company.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. The Company also now owns 100-per-cent of the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

