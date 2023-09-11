PPX Mining Successfully Concludes Community Meeting at the Igor Project

TORONTO, September 11, 2023 - PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that on August 18, 2023 the Company, through one of its Peruvian subsidiaries, concluded a community meeting and workshop to update its environmental impact study (for small producers) with the objective of completing the requirements to amend its existing beneficiation plant permit to one in line with the new plant configuration that the Company is planning to build.

The event was led by the Energy, Mines and Hydrocarbons Ministry Team of the Regional Government of La Libertad (Peru), as well as district authorities of Huaranchal and Igor communities. Local leaders and general public were also present at the event. The workshop was hosted at the Igor Community Center, recently built by the Company. At the meeting, the new processing plant project was explained, concluding with community approval and formalized through participation workshop minutes subscribed by all stakeholders. The event sets precedent of the Company's permanent commitment to the environment and social responsibilities; it is also a necessary step to complete the filing application of the beneficiation plant permit amendment.

John Thomas, CEO commented "we are very satisfied of the excellent community support for our CIL and Flotation plant project. It encourages us to continue working towards this corporate objective that, in addition to the benefits for the Company, it will continue bringing prosperity to local communities that surround our mine."

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX.V)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

