Giga Metals  Voting Results

VANCOUVER, Sept. 11, 2023 - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF, FSE: BRR2) is pleased to announce the voting results on matters considered at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver on September 8, 2023.
The nominees listed in the Company's management circular dated July 13, 2023 (the "Circular") being Lyle Davis, Mark Jarvis, Anthony Milewski, Robert Morris and Martin Vydra were elected to the board of directors of the Company ("the Board") until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed or elected.
In addition, at the Meeting, the shareholders approved:
The re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the Company's Stock Option Plan for 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the Plan, a maximum of 10% of the issued shares are issuable.
About Giga Metals
Giga Metals Corp.'s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Giga Metals has formed a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation and plans to complete a Prefeasibility Study in Q3 2023.
